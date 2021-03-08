The Central Shenandoah Health District changed its COVID-19 vaccine clinic appointment process from invitation-only to an invitation-only and first-come-first-serve model. This transition began Sunday and according to a press release from the CSHD, it’ll post available appointment slots for the next day's clinics at 12:00 pm on its website.
According to the press release, these appointments are based on vaccine availability and are only available for people above the age of 65 or those that are 50 to 64 with high risk medical conditions or disabilities that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. These vaccines are also only available to those who live or work in the Central Shenandoah Health District.
“CSHD will be continuing to use the State Pre-Registration database to pull names of eligible persons and inviting them to our clinics first,” the press release said. “Persons who are pre-registered will receive priority access to vaccine appointments.”
According to the press release, essential workers in Phase 1a and Phase 1b will need to pre-register atvaccinate.virginia.gov.
“CSHD will continue to invite essential workers to vaccine clinics using the Pre-Registration Database,” the press release said. “Individuals who are dually eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine due to age, medical condition, and occupation are able to access these appointment slots on our website if they meet the requirements.”
