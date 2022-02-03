UPDATE (1:11 p.m., Feb. 3, 2022): VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller refused to divulge whether Campbell had attended Bridgewater College. The college has since confirmed that Campbell attended Bridgewater from 2013-17. The current version of the story reflects that new information.
At 1:24 p.m., from the Bridgewater College Twitter account: “Reports of active shooter on campus. Shelter in place.”
At 1:25 p.m.: “This is not a drill. More info to follow.”
Reginald Patterson was sitting in a communications class when he heard the pops. The Bridgewater College student wouldn’t recognize them as gunshots until several moments later, when two or three more rang out.
It was then that he and the other students in his class “barricaded the door, hit the ground and just waited.” There was an active shooter on their campus, right behind the next building over.
Kai Bowman, a senior, was standing outside the library, walking from where he’d just grabbed lunch. He heard the shots ring out behind Memorial Hall and, within moments, students were running toward him, screaming to get inside and that there was a shooter.
Bowman’s first call after running into the closest building he could find was to his roommate to make sure he was OK. His second call was to his mother and brothers in Waynesboro, Virginia.
“Why here, why now?” Bowman said. “It just doesn’t make sense … We’re all basically family here, so I just can’t wrap my head around about why someone would do this.”
Tuesday, Feb. 1, a man walked onto Bridgewater’s campus at approximately 1:20 p.m., just behind Memorial Hall — Patterson’s class was in Flory Hall, right next door. The gunman fatally shot Campus Security Officer J.J. Jefferson and Campus Police Officer John Painter.
Thirty minutes later, the suspected gunman was in custody. By 3:30 p.m., the campus was near silent, with only the sound of a helicopter flying overhead occasionally breaking the stillness. Police tape had already been put up, forming a large ring around Flory and Memorial halls.
Officers stood at every entrance to campus, waving cars in and out, and several dozen were gathered in front of Flory Hall, talking quietly. Outside of the officers, the campus grounds were barren, silent.
Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, was arrested and detained as the suspected gunman at 1:55 p.m. Campbell faces two counts of felony capital murder, one felony murder count and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
As of Tuesday night, Campbell was being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail. The investigation is being conducted by the Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Investigations at the Culpeper County field office. At a press conference the night of the shooting, VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) are assisting the VSP with the investigation.
The college has confirmed that Campbell attended Bridgewater College from 2013-17. Now-removed athletic rosters showed Campbell as having previously been a member of Bridgewater College’s track team, reported by the Daily News-Record.
Geller refused to comment on whether Campbell had been previously known to campus police at the press conference. Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court records show that Campbell was previously charged in 2017 with entering a structure with the intention to commit assault and battery or other crimes. The charge was amended to a misdemeanor of trespassing after having been forbidden. The Daily News-Record reported that the structure was the Kline Campus Center on Bridgewater’s campus.
A group of students were let out of Flory Hall, where they were in a history class and where Patterson was also in class, by police. The students said their first reaction was one of uncertainty — was it real, was someone shooting, what should they do, where should they go? Just a minute prior, they’d been about to take a quiz.
“Once the alarm came through, I think, everybody was stopped; nobody really knew what to do,” one of the students said. “We just turned off the lights, closed the door and everybody just got really quiet.”
The students agreed that their first instinct after the initial shock was to text their families, saying “I love you.” One student’s mother texted her back, saying “Take him down”; another’s father said, “Fight.”
The shooting happened about 15 minutes before the end of the students’ class period. With their proximity to the location, just behind their building and where they would’ve been walking out of class, the timing underscored the danger, they said.
“We would’ve been dead,” one of the students said.
Geller said at the press conference that the VSP has chosen to not yet release the type of gun used by the gunman. Campbell, Geller said, was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the Rockingham Memorial Hospital before being transported to the Rockingham County Jail for holding.
Investigators are still attempting to determine whether the gunshot wound was inflicted by Painter or by Campbell himself, Geller said at the press conference. Jefferson wouldn’t have been issued a sidearm, Geller said, and would’ve been unarmed at the time of the shooting; campus police officer Painter would’ve been armed.
No other officers who responded to the incident, Geller said, discharged their weapons.
Geller said weapons related to the gunman were discovered as a result of an on- and off-campus investigation, but she wouldn’t comment on how many weapons were found. Geller said at the press conference that she wasn’t aware of whether Campbell had appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of his arrest. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that Campbell’s mother said Campbell had a history of mental illness.
No motive for the shooting has been released by the VSP.
Bridgewater College is a private liberal arts college about seven miles from Harrisonburg. The school has approximately 1,500 full-time students enrolled, according to its website. Bridgewater was recently named the safest college in Virginia and ranked in the top-25 safest colleges in the country by SafeAtLast, a safety assessment company.
As one student let out of Flory Hall said, “You don’t really expect it from the safest college in America.”
Part of that reputation comes from the campus police officers, who Bridgewater College students say are an “integral part of [their] student life.”
“Everywhere you turn you can see them, either in the streets or in academic buildings or even in the dining halls, just sitting down and having lunch with us,” Bowman said. “They’re always there, whether for an emergency or just to have someone to talk to.”
Bridgewater College President David Bushman said officers Painter and Jefferson were inseparably close friends, forming a “dynamic duo” — Painter was Jefferson’s best man in his wedding, Bushman said. According to a statement posted to Bridgewater College’s website from Bushman, the officers were “beloved by students, faculty and staff.”
Bushman said at the press conference that the two officers were “very well known to students” and were “always seen together.”
“We send our condolences, our prayers, our very hearts to J.J. and John’s families,” Bushman said at the press conference. “Words will never be enough to express our sadness and our grief. Please know that we are here for you, and we’re all grieving with you.”
Bushman, who delivered a somber statement at the press conference, opened his statement by saying, “No college president ever wants to be standing in a room like this, on a night like this.”
Jonathan Alger, JMU’s president, provided the following statement to The Breeze:
“In these moments of profound grief and uncertainty, we stand together as colleagues, neighbors and friends. We have reached out to our counterparts at Bridgewater College and are prepared to support the Bridgewater community in whatever ways we can, while also supporting one another in our JMU community as well. At such moments of crisis and tragedy, it is more important than ever that we come together, share and embrace our common humanity, and lift one another up.”
And in an email to the JMU student body, Alger wrote the following:
“We are shocked and saddened by the tragedy that took place on the campus of Bridgewater College, our neighboring institution with whom we work closely and share many friendships … In these moments of grief and uncertainty, we, as senior leaders at JMU, are here to support each of you in whatever ways we can … We are extremely grateful for the individuals in public safety who work to keep our campus safe and are forever appreciative of their efforts.”
The email listed out several resources available to students, including a crisis text line and self-help resources available through JMU’s Counseling Center.
In a since-rescinded statement to The Breeze, JMU’s student government association (SGA) said the following:
“As the James Madison University Student Government Association, we ask the JMU and Harrisonburg community to come together to support Bridgewater College and Community in this time of great tragedy. It is incumbent upon the community and its members to come forward to offer any and all support we can, and rally behind those who need it most. As students of JMU, members of SGA, but first and foremost as friends, family, and peers, we extend our deepest sympathies and sentiments to those affected.
“Our time in college is intended to be filled with secure opportunities for growth, learning, and camaraderie, but as students alike we empathize deeply with our peers who have had their safety violated. No student, faculty, or staff member should ever have to fear for their lives going to class or to work, and the fact that this turned to reality for those at our neighboring institution is heartbreaking.
“We are thankful for the selfless acts of local law enforcement and public safety officials, and their commitment to the safety of Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, and Rockingham County.
“While we all may call different campuses our home, we come together today as one student body, grieving for the lives lost and with those forever affected. We stand together in support of our community and to honor John Painter and J.J. Jefferson, both of whom lost their lives to protect others.”
SGA didn't provide a new statement before The Breeze's print deadline.
Despite the shooting, Bowman still thinks of his college as a place he can call safe, as a place where he finds family.
“I think the campus still is a safe place just because of the people here,” Bowman said. “Whoever this was obviously did not include themselves as a part of this Bridgewater family, and it’s definitely going to send ripples for a long time after this.”
Nearly every student, and Bushman himself, repeatedly used the term “family” to describe the Bridgewater College community.
“What happened here today is senseless and tragic; it’s heartbreaking,” Bushman said at the press conference. “The entire community at Bridgewater College is a family, and that will be our greatest strength in the days and weeks to come.”
If Bushman sees students on campus in the coming days, Bushman said, “I’ll tell them that I’m thinking about them, that we should take care of each other, that we lost somebody very close to ourselves, very close to our family.”
Contact Jake Conley at breezeeditor@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.