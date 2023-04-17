JMU is facing backlash after a conservative student group invited Liz Wheeler, a conservative political commentator, to host a lecture titled, “The Ideology of Transgenderism.”
The event, happening Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. in the Madison Union Ballroom, is being hosted by JMU’s chapter of Young Americans for Freedom (YAF), which “brings students together to advocate for individual freedom, free enterprise, a strong national defense, and traditional American values,” according to its website.
YAF first announced Wheeler’s appearance April 6 on its Instagram but didn’t include the topic of her speech. The group posted the event's topic April 17. Other than the title, there’s no other information on what Wheeler’s talk will encompass.
Many students commented on the post condemning Wheeler and the event, with several tagging JMU and Tim Miller, the vice president for student affairs. Several comments said JMU shouldn’t host Wheeler and mentioned protesting the event . As of around 11:00 p.m., the post announcing Wheeler’s topic on YAF’s Instagram has roughly 1,230 comments.
“Hate is not acceptable on our campus, even if you call it ‘debate.’ Dukes do better, or is that just marketing,” user @halfbakedcrazy commented, tagging both JMU and Miller.
Miller hosted a planned open forum Monday night in D-Hall, which several students attended to discuss the event.
Many comments on YAF’s post also took issue with the funding of the event. In January, the Student Government Association (SGA) approved $3,000 in contingency funds for YAF to host Wheeler.
Although most of the comments condemn Wheeler, some students in the comments supported the event.
“Yaf is a conservative youth organization that is not a school sponsored program … People are allowed to have different viewpoints in this world, that’s so great about the country we live in ...” user @willchildss commented, who also said in the comment that JMU’s event hosting Dr. Anthony Fauci and CNN Domestic Correspondent Jim Acosta “preached extremely liberal views,” and “nobody said a word.”
Madison Equality, a student-run LGBTQ+ group, posted a statement on its Instagram that said it was “disheartening to see hate and transphobia welcomed into our home, especially by an organization that masquerades as pro-personal freedom.” The statement said “being transgender is not an ideology that can or should be debated” and encouraged people not to engage with YAF.
YAF hasn’t put out a statement following the onslaught of comments Monday night.