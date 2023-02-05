Around 2,000 JMU community members gathered on the Quad on Sunday night to mourn and honor the three students who died in a car accident Thursday night: John "Luke" Fergusson, Nicholas Troutman and Joshua Mardis. Two other students, Campbell Fortune and Baird Weisleder, were seriously injured in the crash. JMU President Jonathan Alger announced Fortune was recently released from the hospital.
The night was quiet, save for the soft piano music playing over the speakers and the sniffles that emerged from the silent crowd, heads lowered and candles lit.
Alger started the ceremony by asking the community to “share light in the darkness” and to be there for one another.
“I ask that each of us, in our own way, lift up the families and friends of the students in our thoughts, prayers and actions,” Alger said. “We can't bring back the lives that have been lost, but we can honor them by sharing love, compassion and kindness with one another. No one is alone here.”
Small groups of students took the microphone to remember each of their friends.
John “Luke” Fergusson: funny, loyal, the “glue guy” of the friend group
Speaking on behalf of Fergusson, or “Ferg,” as his friends call him, was Rob Hancock. Fergusson was his best friend through middle school, high school and JMU. Their families were close, and Hancock said they used to joke that Fergusson was Hancock’s dad’s favorite son — he’d greet him by saying, “Luke, I am your father.” Laughter rippled throughout the crowd.
Hancock urged people to appreciate those around them.
“Please take advantage of the time you have with your friends,” he said, “because you never know when it’ll be for the last time.”
Another friend, Ryan Cataldo, said Fergusson was one of the “funniest, goofiest” people he’d ever met. He’d hit you with one-liners out of the blue that you’d start “crying and wheezing, laughing.”
Cataldo remembers Fergusson as a kind, genuine soul who was personable and connected with everyone.
“To Luke, I love you. I know that you’re watching over us as we all chug along in these hard times,” Cataldo said. His voice broke as he continued. “You’ve never failed, and will never fail, to put a smile on my face.”
Joshua Mardis: “sweet, kind, caring,” lived life to the fullest
Speaking on behalf of Mardis were his friends Quinton Robinson and Ryan Muncy. Robinson is the “random kid” from Colorado Springs who Mardis picked as his roommate, a choice he said was reflective of his friend’s character.
Robinson recalled Mardis as someone who radiated with excitement, even for moments that may seem small, like trips to D-Hall or going out with friends. When the two moved into their freshman dorm, Robinson said, he met Mardis’ parents, Kirk and Yvette, and could see where Mardis’ “sweet, kind, caring” personality came from.
“Josh would always cherish the little things in life,” Robinson said. “He would live day by day, always just wanting to have fun, always with a smile on his face, always laughing. You really don’t know when it’s going to be your last day.”
One memory that’s stuck with Muncy the past few days was a picture Mardis sent of himself to Robinson with a brief message.
“All it said was, ‘Hope you’re doing well. Keep living life to the fullest,’” Muncy said, “and I think that’s what Josh would want us to keep doing.”
Nicholas Troutman: “a jokester and a goofball,” the “voice of reason”
Trip Fishburne met Troutman at seventh-grade football tryouts.
“We both kinda sucked,” Fishburne said, met with laughter from the crowd, “so we became friends.”
Fishburne remembers Troutman as funny and energetic, someone who could lift the mood in a room in a matter of seconds. Troutman was there for him through his highs and lows, Fishburne said, and he left a positive impact — everyone who knew him, loved him.
Losing his friend has been the hardest thing he’s ever gone through, Fishburne said, but he looks at it this way: “What would Nick want me to do?” So instead of moping, he said, he’s going to go out and live his life.
“There’s no sugarcoating this situation — it absolutely sucks. It’s my worst nightmare, and I’m certainly never gonna be the same person,” Fishburne said. “But what I will do is try my absolute best to live every day for the rest of my life to the fullest, because that’s what Nick would want me to do.”
A moment of silence
After the friends of Fergusson, Mardis and Troutman shared their stories, Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, shared messages from each of the three students’ families with the crowd. Each of the families thanked the JMU community for its support in the past few days.
Miller ended the ceremony by asking the crowd to hold on to one another in a moment of silence. A hand on a shoulder, or linked arm in arm. He read out the names of the five students, both those who are recovering and those who passed.
“Travis Baird Weisleder.
Campbell Fortune.
John ‘Luke’ Fergusson.
Nick Troutman.
Joshua Mardis.”
The Breeze is working on stories to honor and remember the lives of John “Luke” Fergusson, Nicholas Troutman and Joshua Mardis. If you knew them and would like to share your memories, we invite you to email Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Matherly at breezeeditor@gmail.com.