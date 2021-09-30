JMU students, alumni and faculty members who identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community engaged in a panel where they talked about their experience at JMU, discussing topics such as what it’s like to be openly queer on campus. In the panel, two students, two alumni and two faculty members answered a series of questions regarding their identity, what that means to them and what it’s like being open about their identity at JMU.
Thomas Oxbrough, a sophomore vocal music education major and queer person, and Sam Brunner, a sophomore english major who uses they/them pronouns, spoke about their experience being on campus as JMU students.
Oxbrough, along with the other participants in the panel, agreed that JMU needs to do a better job making the JMU community a safe and welcoming place for the LGBTQIA+ community.
“JMU works on the surface, the tip of the iceberg,” Oxbrough said.
Brunner said they get stares from students when they cross-dress. Though, in contrast, they spoke about recognizing other queer students on campus and feeling comfort in that. Brunner also talked about comments from teachers during a conversation on homophobia and racism.
“The frustration with it is, I know my math teacher or my English teacher didn’t want to hurt me — They are not malicious, evil people,” Brunner said. “So often we think of homophobia or racism as this intense attack, this very obvious thing … It’s very subtle, and a lot of the time, if you’re not a part of that group, you’re not going to notice it.”
Zenobia Lee-Nelson (’21) and Sheenie Gaines (’19), both alumni, were openly out on campus during their time at JMU. Looking back on their time at JMU, they both said they’d like to see a safe space for Black members of the JMU student body who also identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.
“I started JMU in 2015, and I can say for Black and brown students, we did not have that space,” Gaines said.
Lee-Nelson said she worked to create a place for queer Black and brown members of the JMU community.
Rocky Parker and Kathryn Hobson, professors at JMU in the Biology and Communication departments, are part of the LGBTQIA+ community. As faculty members who said they want what’s best for their students, they gave advice to students who may be afraid to come out or are disrespected on campus.
“As a faculty member who is queer and knows other faculty members that are queer, if you need support and help, reach out to some of us,” Hobson said.
Speaking to the entire JMU community, Parker encouraged students to advocate and speak up for the LGBTQIA+ community at JMU.
“Be disrupters, learn how to make change,” Park said.
As an overarching message, the speakers all said that while LGBTQIA+ students may face hardship, there’s a support system in JMU’s community that cares about them.
“Things are going to get difficult and they are not necessarily going to get better in ... a linear stance,” Oxbrough said. “It's going to be like a tree. It’s going to branch out in different ways, leaves are going to fall, you won’t want them to fall … but you are loved and you are valid.”
