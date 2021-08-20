On Tuesday morning, I walked into the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk’s office and filed a writ of mandamus against JMU. On Thursday, Aug. 19, The Breeze ran that suit on the cover of our print edition. We are committed to transparency throughout this process, so I want to, as the editor-in-chief, take a few words to explain how we arrived at this point and why we at The Breeze have taken this step.
One year ago this week, JMU was bringing students to campus for the fall 2020 semester, and COVID-19 cases were on the rise. In response, The Breeze filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request asking for a record of daily case data broken down by dormitory. We did so in the name of transparency — transparency that we believe JMU’s community members deserve in order to be able to make informed decisions about their health.
FOIA is a federal law designed to promote accountability of government and public leaders to the people they serve. Under the act, any U.S. citizen — not just journalists — can file a FOIA request for records held by a public body, such as a state employee’s employment contract. As JMU is a public, federally funded university, it falls under FOIA.
As journalists, FOIA is one of our most powerful tools as we push for transparency and accountability from those in power. It promotes openness from government, and it opens doors that may have otherwise been closed.
However, the university partially denied our FOIA, saying it couldn’t break down case information by dormitory without compromising student privacy, citing the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). From previous JMU Director of Communications and Spokesperson Caitlyn Read:
“Per federal patient privacy law (HIPAA) the university cannot release 'individually identifiable health information,' or information that is a subset of health information, including demographic information. Therefore, the portions of your request related to the 'number of positive student tests, broken down by number per campus dormitory,' and 'number of positive student tests, broken down by self-reports from off-campus students' is denied.”
We disagreed and pushed back.
The U.S. Department of Education’s 2019 guidance letter on HIPAA applicability at public colleges and universities is clear on medical records maintained by a campus health clinic, such as the JMU Health Center. HIPAA doesn’t cover those records:
“Records on students maintained by the campus health clinics and other health care facilities operated by such institutions … will be either education records or treatment records under FERPA, both of which are excluded from coverage under the HIPAA Rules, even if the school is a HIPAA covered entity.”
Additionally, at the state level, the Virginia Department of Education’s (VDOE) own data privacy policy — what’s called “data suppression” — is clear on where the line with personal privacy lies. In its own dataset releases, data on groups of students with less than 10 members isn’t released. The logic is that in groups of less than 10, data could identify specific individuals. According to the VDOE:
“Suppression rules consistent with [U.S. Department of Education] policy have been applied. Within each dataset, rows were withheld if deemed that the number of students in the group could lead to the identification of a single student. In most cases, student groups of 9 or less are suppressed."
Residence halls on JMU’s campus hold many more than 10 people.
Over the next few months, JMU slowly released more information to The Breeze. At this point, we have that daily locational data from Sept. 17, 2020, through April 30, 2021. What we don’t have, however, are the numbers from Aug. 17, 2020, to Sept. 17, 2020 — the period when JMU saw its worst spike in COVID-19 cases.
One year later, we’re still waiting. After a year of conversations with the university, we’ve moved forward with seeking a redress through the justice system with a writ of mandamus, a petition asking the government to make a public body do something — in this case, to release that COVID-19 data from before Sept. 17, 2020.
We didn’t make the decision to file a suit lightly, nor hastily. This week marks one year since we started this process — one year of requests, one year of conversations both on and off the record, one year of FOIAs, one year of discussions with our advisors in the School of Media Arts and Design’s journalism department and one year of talks with outside legal counsel.
After a year, we still believe this data release is crucial to the public. With no options left, we’ve taken the route we have left — through the courts.
People may argue that those numbers are no longer relevant — it’s been a year, after all. However, our purpose is two-fold. Part of this is data, and part of this is precedent.
If The Breeze is granted its writ of mandamus, the university will be made to either hand over the data or offer an explanation as to why it can’t. But that’s secondary to the larger issue here.
If the writ is granted, the case will establish a lasting precedent that the university cannot deny future Breeze journalists — or anyone, for that matter — this kind of legally public data, that it cannot lean on inapplicable statues such as HIPAA and FERPA and make false claims to avoid disclosure and transparency to its community.
That’s what we’re fighting for. We also cannot forget that it was James Madison himself who introduced the Constitutional amendments included in the Bill of Rights — including the First Amendment, covering the freedom of the press.
People may also question our timing, of why we filed this suit now, for our first issue. The answer is a simple one: This week marks one year from when we began requesting this data, and with the Delta variant’s impact on the JMU community, precedent we establish now will guarantee a heightened level of transparency from the university with cases resulting from this new strain and upcoming school year.
We’ve waited one year, and we won’t be waiting longer.
As The Breeze moves forward through this process, we are committed to complete transparency to our readers. Our news editors, Kamryn Koch and Ashlyn Campbell, will be leading the coverage of the proceedings. As I’m directly involved in the suit, I’ll be abstaining entirely from interacting with or editing their reporting on this matter.
We’re committed to this, and we won’t be backing down.
CORRECTION (Aug. 20, 5:50 p.m.): The previous version of this article stated that the writ of mandamus was filed in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham District Court. It was filed in the Rockingham Circuit Court.
