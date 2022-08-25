"College kangaroo courts ruin lives.”
That’s what an electronic billboard — set up by a legal group appealing a Title IX case against JMU — read, parked outside the Starbucks near Newman Lake this past weekend.
The New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) first filed the Title IX lawsuit in May 2021 on behalf of Alyssa Reid, a former communications studies faculty member and debate coach. The NCLA is a “nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group” focused on limiting the “unlawful power of state and federal agencies,” according to its website.
In addition to the electronic billboard, the NCLA set up a table outside of the JMU bookstore during freshman move-in Aug. 19, accompanied by an individual dressed as a kangaroo. The individual held a sign that read “guilty” and was pointing at people on campus.
The kangaroo is a reference to kangaroo courts, or an “unauthorized, mock court or legal proceeding … in which some or all of the accused’s due process rights are ignored and the outcome appears to be predetermined,” according to Cornell University. Richard Samp, the senior litigation counsel for the NCLA, said the group’s activities on campus are meant to raise awareness on how JMU is handling Title IX cases.
“Our intent is not simply to call attention to the plight of our client but also to try and persuade people at James Madison that there’s something wrong with the procedures that are being used,” Samp said, “and that perhaps people who care about due process rights will do something to change them.”
The lawsuit stems from a Title IX case concerning a relationship between Reid and another former JMU student and employee, Kathryn Lese. According to Reid’s complaint, Reid first met Lese in 2012 when Lese was an undergraduate student. Following Lese’s 2014 graduation, she gained a graduate teaching position with the JMU forensics team. The two began dating while Lese was a graduate student on the team that Reid helped direct.
Lese finished her graduate degree in 2016 and was subsequently hired full-time at JMU. That same year, according to Reid’s complaint, someone filed an anonymous Title IX allegation for the relationship. An investigation was held and concluded that “the environment on the team was not problematic.” The two moved in with each other in 2017 and dated until February 2018. Following the break up, the complaint alleges Lese sent abusive messages, stalked and harassed Reid.
In December 2018, Lese filed a Title IX complaint against Reid. Lese alleged that Reid, her supervisor, pursued her as a graduate student, had a sexual encounter during a school-sponsored event and insisted the two keep their relationship a secret “out of fear that it would have negative consequences professionally.” Lese’s complaint focused on a time period in 2015-16, during which JMU had Policy 1324, which “prohibits discrimination and harassment and provides procedures for bringing a complaint in place,” according to JMU’s motion to dismiss. Following Lese’s graduation from the graduate program in 2016, a new policy — Policy 1340, which “prohibits sexual harassment and sexual misconduct” — was implemented.
The lawsuit argues that Reid was denied her due process rights during the case for several reasons, including JMU “refusing to enforce the correct JMU policy,” “failing to allow confrontation and cross-examination of Lese and her witnesses” and retroactively applying a policy that was implemented after the events occurred.
Reid was ultimately found responsible for sexual misconduct, a non-consensual relationship violating JMU policy 1340 — a sexual misconduct policy. The hearing panel recommended Reid be reprimanded. Robert Aguirre, dean of the College of Arts and Letters and a JMU english professor, concluded Reid was responsible. Reid then appealed to Heather Coltman, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, who upheld his decision, according to both Reid’s complaint and JMU’s motion. The complaint said she was forced to resign because “it was simply not possible to continue her employment with the University considering that Lese was a full-time faculty member there.”
Reid and the NCLA named the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) and the Secretary Of Education in the suit. It also named JMU, President Jonathan Alger, Heather Coltman, Robert Aguirre and Amy Sirocky-Meck, the director of the Title IX office, in their individual and official capacities.
Both JMU and the Department of Education filed motions to dismiss the case. JMU argued that Reid didn’t allege due process violation, the lawsuit was past the statute of limitations and that the JMU defendants named can’t be sued in their official capacities. The DOE argued that the lawsuit was time barred, the court lacked subject jurisdiction and that Reid lacked standing to seek an order to stop the DOE from issuing rules in the future.
In a memo supporting JMU’s motion to dismiss, JMU said the lawsuit was “factually inaccurate and without legal merit,” brought forward by a “disgruntled ex-employee for time-barred claims.”
The United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia granted the motions to dismiss from JMU and the DOE on the grounds that the lawsuit was past the two-year statute of limitations, and that Reid didn’t have standing to sue the DOE.
Following the lower court granting the motion to dismiss, the NCLA filed an appeal of the dismissal of the case against JMU in the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals in July. NCLA argued that the case isn’t outside the two year statute of limitations because the final decision was Coltman’s, on June 19, 2021. The district court, though, viewed Aguirre’s April 30, 2019, decision as final and dismissed the case. The lawsuit was filed May 3, 2021.
Samp said the NCLA hopes the court will overturn JMU’s decision and Reid will be “exonerated.”
“Part of the problem is that she has been unable to get employment in her field of choice since this because of the stigma attached to James Madison’s decision,” Samp said.
In an email response to The Breeze’s request for comment, Mary-Hope Vass, executive director of communications and university spokesperson, said JMU doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
Contact Ashlyn Campbell at breezeinvestigations@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.