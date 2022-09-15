The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate voted Tuesday to update its elections policies for the spring 2023 election and approved contingency funds to Quizbowl, a competitive academic club available to all members of the JMU community.
SGA approves updates to spring 2023 elections policy
The Senate voted unanimously to update its election policy for the spring 2023 elections. The elections — both the campaign period and election day — will be moved up on the calendar. Next year, elections will take place before March 15, as opposed to last year’s on March 29.
“Reworking the spring elections calendar is a step to allow for ample time for campaigning, preparation and transitioning into pivotal roles for student leadership on campus,” Student Body President Shawdee Bakhtiari said in a written statement to The Breeze after the meeting.
In spring elections, students vote for a student body president, student body vice president, executive treasurer and student representative to the Board of Visitors.
Additional changes to the policy outline that the pre-campaign period will last for 1 1/2 weeks after the first candidates meeting, which there’s currently no set date for.
The changes to the policy further detail that, in order to be considered as a candidate, individuals must be an active member of SGA throughout the school year. Those who don’t attend meetings regularly or are participating in study abroad programs won’t be considered active members.
The updates made to SGA’s election policy won’t begin until the spring 2023 election, so SGA’s upcoming fall election on Sept. 27 for academic senators and class council won’t be affected by the changes.
After the updates for the spring 2023 elections policy were approved, several senators voiced concern that with an earlier election date, candidates would have to wait longer to receive voting results. Because of that, junior Abby Cannella, SGA membership chair, motioned for an amendment that would make it so candidates receive news on election results two days after the election, rather than the original deadline of March 31. The amendment was passed unanimously.
SGA approves Quizbowl contingency funds
SGA Senate unanimously voted to approve $720 in contingency funds for the club’s upcoming tournaments. Contingency funds come from a pool of up to $3,000 for student organizations to be used for conferences and events.
Sophomore Shannon Dinniman, vice president of Quizbowl, said the club has 25 active members. Dinniman said the club engages with local trivia events, staffs regional and national tournaments and participates in academic tournaments alongside other universities. During these tournaments, Dinniman said students answer questions on various topics, including but not limited to, history, pop culture, science, fine arts and current events.
Sophomore Colby Lowry, Quizbowl’s treasurer, said funding for the club primarily comes from club dues, which are $5 per semester, and fundraising events.
Lowry said the club plans to participate in three intercollegiate tournaments this semester: the Winter Closed at the University of Maryland, the ACF Fall at the University of Maryland and the 2022 Penn Bowl.
Dinniman and Lowry specified that the requested $720 in contingency funds — “a very reasonable amount,” said junior Mahek Shroff, SGA’s finance liaison — will be used to pay the fees for the three tournaments Quizbowl plans to attend. Each tournament requires $240 at $120 per team, which Quizbowl has two of.
Dinniman and Lowry said Quizbowl will use the money collected in dues and fundraisers to cover transportation and housing costs for the tournaments.
Contact Eleanor Shaw at shaweo@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.