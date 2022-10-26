The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate passed the JMU Anime Club’s request for contingency funds, denied the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship’s request for contingency funds and passed a Bill of Opinion for American Sign Language (ASL) to be included in JMU’s curriculum during Tuesday’s meeting.
Senate votes on contingency funds
The Senate voted to deny InterVarsity Christian Fellowship — a Christian organization on campus — a $3,000 contingency fund for the organization’s annual Chapter Camp — an annual event put on by Virginia InterVarsity that trains recruiters, executive teams and members.
Senior Cory Longenecker, president of InterVarsity, said InterVarsity’s mission statement is to “positively impact the world around them.” The organization has no dues, he said, and has around 400 members who attend the meetings regularly.
According to a presentation by Longenecker, InterVarsity fundraises throughout the year, including T-shirt sales, mission auctions and winter and spring formals. Longenecker said the money from the T-shirt sales and formals goes directly into subsidizing the organization’s freshmen, leadership and executive retreats, while the mission auction money goes into the organization’s spring break trips.
Longenecker said since 2019 — with the exception of 2020 due to event cancellation during the pandemic — InterVarsity’s requests for funds have always been approved.
The debate began with members of the Senate discussing the success of the organization, but junior Matt Haynicz, an SGA representative, objected.
“Where this money is going directly — that’s where I have a problem,” Haynicz said. “It is subjectively being given out by their discretion to those who need it. Usually that would be OK, but the leadership positions are based on a declaration of faith that limits that position from being open to any JMU student.”
Haynicz said if there were more of a “framework” of exactly where the money would go, he’d feel more comfortable approving the request.
Sophomore Mahek Shroff, finance liaison, agreed with Haynicz that if she knew more about where the money would go, she would be more willing to approve the request
Junior Parker Boggs, SGA senator, noted that InterVarsity has received contingency funds for this camp before.
“They are a well-respected organization on campus,” Boggs said. “Since [the Chapter Camp funds] have been approved in the past, I think this is something we can pass since there has not been any wrongdoings that we know of.”
Shroff said this year, the SGA Senate has been giving out money at a faster rate than last year, but junior Marlena Kozlowski, university services chair, said the Senate can’t compare this year’s spending to last year’s due to events are bigger now because of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s important to realize that coming back to in-person [learning] means that things are going to be more expensive,” Kozlowski said.
Haynicz clarified to the Senate that he’s not “criticizing” InterVarsity for how it selects its leadership but rather that he takes issue with the leaders choosing who gets the money. Haynicz said if the organization created a list of people who needed the money before requesting funds, he’d be more willing to approve the request.
Senior Hill Yauger, secretary of communications, said he understands the hesitancy a declaration of faith as a qualifier for leadership can bring but that this is standard for religious organizations like InterVarsity.
The 20-minute debate came to a close with the denial of InterVarsity’s request — 18 senators voted against approval of the funds, while 13 members voted in favor of the motion. Junior Tara Snowden, SGA parliamentarian, told Wilcox and Longenecker to “rework” their presentation before reconnecting with SGA’s finance committee.
On the other hand, the Senate voted unanimously to grant the Anime Club — an organization on campus whose mission is to bring fans of Japanese animation together — a $2,100 contingency fund.
Contingency funds come from a pool of up to $3,000 per student organizations to be used for conferences and events.
The funds will go toward Katsucon, an annual three-day convention held in National Harbor, Maryland, that celebrates Japanese culture through anime and cosplay.
Senior Peder Schroeder, treasurer of the Anime Cub; junior Reilly Vance, secretary; and junior Benny Kicks, vice president, presented to the Senate on behalf of the club. According to the presentation, the Anime Club currently has 43 members. The total cost for the Anime Club to attend Katsucon will be $3,300 — $2,100 in conference fees and $1,200 in hotel fees. Schroeder said the organization can cover the $1,200 in hotel fees itself due to its successful fundraising over the years but needed funds to supplement the rest of the costs.
“I think this is a great opportunity to learn more about the Anime Club,” junior membership chair Abigail Canella said during the debate.
After a motion for unanimous consent, Tara Snowden passed the Anime Club’s request.
Senate passes American Sign Language Bill of Opinion
The Senate unanimously approved the American Sign Language (ASL) Bill of Opinion, which pushes to expand the ASL curriculum at JMU, allowing it to count as a foreign language credit for a Bachelor of Arts degree in an “effort to work toward a more inclusive and culturally diverse campus that effectively supports the Deaf community and Deaf individuals.”
The Bill of Opinion was written by multiple members of the Senate and “demands the expansion and inclusion” of ASL at JMU.
The bill mentions that other colleges, including the University of Virginia and George Mason University offer ASL as a minor, and that the University of Mary Washington, Old Dominion University and Radford University offer “significantly more ASL courses than JMU.”
Senior Zachary Flemming, academic affairs chair, said that last semester, SGA had over 1,600 student signatures and nearly 30 faculty signatures for the bill. Because it’s a new academic year, the petition for the bill had to be restarted.
“I really want to push to get this bill passed this year now that we have a full year [to work on it],” Flemming said.
Flemming said the petition for the bill has only been open for one week and has over 300 signatures.
Contact Ashlee Thompson at thomp6ab@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.