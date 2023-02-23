The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate allotted money to JMU Young Life, Note-oriety and Chabad Jewish Student Group and approved an academic senator amendment at Tuesday’s meeting.
SGA Senate unanimously approved $5,000 in contingency funds for the Chabad Jewish Student Group — an on-campus group for Jewish students of JMU — to retroactively finance its banquet, MEGA Shabbat, that occurred Feb. 17.
The group previously presented on Feb. 7, where its request for a program grant was approved by the Senate. Afterward, Allyse Dillard, Madison Union fiscal technician, denied the program grant because she said it takes a lot of time to process and the event was too close to the date of request.
At Tuesday’s meeting, junior Mahek Shroff, finance liaison, spoke in Chabad Jewish Student Group’s favor, saying this is the group’s first MEGA Shabbat since COVID-19. Shroff clarified to the Senate that since the Chabad Jewish Student Group had previously requested funds, SGA would be able to approve their $5,000 request in contingency funds rather than a program grant.
Contingency funds can be requested by organizations for operational needs, Shroff said. They come from student fees that are given to organizations on campus to hold events, conferences and other activities, according to SGA’s website. Program grants serve as grant funding to any non-Front-End Budgeting (FEB) student organization for a specific event that has a campus-wide impact.
SGA approves funds for JMU Young Life
SGA Senate approved $3,000 in contingency funds for JMU Young Life, a Christian-centered ministry that helps students know Jesus and grow in their faith, according to its website. Many senators, however, voted against the resolution due to SGA funding concerns.
Senior Marco Kemp and junior Taylor Wilson, Young Life college leaders, represented the organization and requested the funds for the group’s spring break trip to Daytona Beach, Florida.
According to the presentation, JMU Young Life has around 250-300 members and don’t have to pay dues. To raise money for the trip, Young Life participates in an annual Wing-A-Thon where money is pledged per wing consumed, Wilson said. The 2023 event will take place Feb. 28.
JMU Young Life is partnering with four other colleges to attend El Caribe Resort in Daytona Beach, Florida — a trip that’ll entail various programs and activities for the week and is open to any JMU student regardless of Young Life membership. The cost of the trip is $399 per person and approximately $21,000 total for the entire organization. Kemp said the contingency funds will be used for a need-based scholarship, and any money left over will go to gas reimbursement for the volunteer drivers.
“The purpose of this trip is an alternative spring break for college students who don’t have enough money to drop $700-$800 to go somewhere,” Kemp said.
Sophomore Lexi Alston, SGA senator, started the debate with a pro, saying that since the trip is open to all students and is an opportunity to bond, it would be “selfish” for SGA to deny funding.
Shroff said if the Senate passed every request during Tuesday’s meeting, it’d be out of contingency funds. Senior Brandon Market, executive treasurer, further clarified to a worried Senate that while SGA would be out of contingency funds if money for all three groups requesting at the meeting were approved, it’d still have program grants to give to other organizations.
“When making this decision, use your judgment referring to the money as not being an unlimited well we can always pull from,” junior Matt Haynicz, SGA representative, said.
Disagreeing with Haynicz, senior Claire Geith, class of 2023 president, noted that the contingency fund is supposed to run out, and since the funds would help a large number of students go on a big trip, the resolution should pass. Junior Parker Boggs, SGA senator, added on to this and said this is the first time the Senate has run out of contingency funds since COVID-19, which he sees as a good thing.
SGA approves funds for JMU Note-oriety
SGA Senate unanimously approved $3,000 in contingency funds for JMU Note-oriety, an a cappella group on campus.
Junior Maggie Pruim, acting business manager of Note-oriety, requested funds to celebrate its 25th Anniversary weekend this spring. The celebration will include cookouts and a formal banquet dinner for alumni, as well as a 25th Anniversary concert.
Pruim said Note-oriety raised around $700 in ticket sales during its last concert and is currently working on a calendar fundraiser that’s brought in $2,000 so far. The group collects dues every semester and earns royalties from music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, Pruim said.
Pruim said the contingency funds would mainly go toward the banquet and catering.
“This is a weekend for our alumni,” Pruim said. “We are trying our best to make it to where they don’t have to pay anything out of pocket to come here to hang out with new members.”
Due to contingency fund restrictions and a lack of funds, Shroff requested a friendly amendment to the resolution, changing the amount from $3,000 to $2,432.92.
“JMU Note-oriety puts a lot of effort in making this weekend happen, and I think the funds would be a boost for their organization,” Shroff said.
Junior Marlena Kozlowski, university services chair, agreed, saying that the acapella group performed a “great” show at the Quad Lighting in December and the Senate should “keep funding their awesomeness.”
With approving requests for Chabad Jewish Student Group, JMU Young Life and Note-oriety, SGA Senate officially used the rest of its contingency funds for the academic year.
Senate passes academic senator amendment
The Senate approved a new amendment, with only one nay by Boggs. The new amendment, written by senior academic affairs chair Zachary Flemming, states there’ll be only two Senate seats per academic college and 14 senators total. Currently, the number of Senate seats are representative of each college’s population, similar to the structure of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Mimicking the U.S. Senate, Flemming said limiting the number of seats will “release stress” in trying to fill the seats as well as condense meetings.
Boggs dissented and said he feels proportion matters in this case because some colleges are significantly bigger than others and deserve more representation.
“If the current system is failing, then two per college would give each college equal representation,” Haynicz said in agreement with the amendment.