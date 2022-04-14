SGA Senate approves Public Opinion Amendment
The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate voted to approve the Public Opinion Amendment, which seeks to let Leadership Team (LT) meetings be open to the public. The amendment was introduced by sophomore Leia Surovell.
Surovell said the resolution isn’t for a specific behavior or event, but rather to allow decisions to be made as democratically as possible.
Previously, there was a closed-meeting policy where only those in a leadership position were allowed to attend LT meetings, resulting in major SGA decisions being made in private.
All were in favor except senior Corey Coldron, who said SGA follows Robert’s Rules of Order — a manual of parliamentary procedure — which allows private meetings in niche situations called an “executive session.”
Coldron said that although he “agrees with its essence,” he fears the amendment will negatively impact the LT process because sensitive topics may go from being discussed and documented formally to becoming informal, leading to a less transparent organization as a whole.
“Trust me,” Coldron said. “I’ve had to deal with my fair share of various [organization executive] boards keeping things too close to the chest. That’s why I’m adamant about following the structure set out by Robert’s Rules.”
Additionally, Coldron said he’s not worried about the amendment passing because he’s “all for transparency.” Coldron said he just wanted to voice his concerns and have people understand the possible dangers.
SGA Senate approves recognition of Armenian Genocide Day
In recognition of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on April 24, the Senate voted to unanimously approve Senate Resolution 38, which seeks to have JMU recognize the genocide of 1.5 million Armenians between 1915 and 1920 by the Ottoman Turks.
The resolution was written by Surovell and sophomore Carson Sullivan — who are both senators — and senior Adrik Bagdasarian, a guest speaker at the meeting. The resolution states that it’s “paramount to reflect upon genocide and human tragedy given that human memory fades with time.”
Bagdasarian, who comes from Armenian descent, opened by asking the Senate if they knew the location of Armenia; few did.
Bagdasarian said there were approximately two million Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire before the genocide, and following the genocide, between 600,000 and 1.5 million Armenians had been killed.
“In thinking about almost half of a population slaughtered, what do we term that murder?” Bagdasarian asked.
Bagdasarian said he sought approval of the resolution by the Senate because one of his great grandfathers witnessed his entire family “slaughtered in front of his face.” His other great grandfather, on his mother’s side, was saved by a Turkish family in the Ottoman Empire, he said.
Bagdasarian said he was happy the Holocaust was recognized by the same student body this year, because “it really tells the importance of recognizing every genocide that happens, whether it be only 5,000 people, or as much as 1.5 million.”
Bagdasarian said it’s important for the SGA to start the narrative of recognizing how serious mass genocides are. Bagdasarian said he wants to reiterate that it’s not all about him. He’s one of the few Armenians at JMU, he said, but there have been many before him and many will come after him.
“I ask that you vote ‘Yes’ on this proclamation as it’s important to recognize our communities no matter how small they are,” Bagdasarian said.
During the vote, Sullivan interjected, and said that everyone should recognize the severity of the issue and said that “it’s not something to joke around about.” Sullivan said he observed multiple instances of senators making “the most abhorrent comments” during the proceedings a day prior.
“I would just want that to be recognized, for the sake of everyone here and especially for our guest,” Sullivan said.
In an email to The Breeze, Bagdasarian said he didn’t perceive the room as “disrespectful in the slightest” and was shown an “utmost respect from all the senators.”
Contact Kingston Thomas at thoma2ks@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.
CORRECTION: April 14, 6:06 p.m. — A previous version of this article misspelled Adrik Bagdasarian's name. The article has been updated to reflect those changes.