Council approves Bluestone Town Center development
A narrow vote in favor of the Bluestone Town Center development ended weeks of disagreement on Tuesday. Vice Mayor Laura Dent and councilmembers Monica Robinson and Dany Fleming voted in favor of the project, while councilmember Chris Jones and Mayor Deanna Reed voted against it.
Debate over the proposal has been consistent since January, with residents voicing their opinions at commission and council meetings. The last city council meeting included so much public discussion that it lasted eight hours until the issue was tabled.
Major concerns involved the scope of the development project, according to the Harrisonburg Citizen. Both sides agree that affordable housing is needed in Harrisonburg, but opponents argue this isn’t the solution the city needs.
City officials have also been torn on the issue. Tuesday’s meeting was preceded by a special work session to discuss the controversial item, which stretched past the allotted time. Further discussion before the vote showed the council was still heavily split.
Jones said he felt the pressure of the housing issue was pushing the council into making an “emotional decision.”
“I believe that this could be an overreaction to a problem that the entire country is chasing,” Jones said. “And I just don’t think that this is a wise decision. I think it’s going to put a lot of pressure and strain on our staff.”
Reed said this isn’t the only opportunity the council will have for housing. Another development had already been approved at that meeting, and more are on the way, she said.
“Don’t come at me saying we ain’t doing nothing,” Reed said. “Because we are. There’s a lot of unknowns here. A lot of questions.”
Fleming said that the problem with housing in Harrisonburg is obvious, and the council isn’t making progress fast enough.
“I believe if we vote no, it’s not gonna get any easier,” Fleming said. “I stepped into this with a really clear conscience that I’ve done my due diligence. I’ve done all the work I can do for this.”
Fleming brought up other projects that were controversial in the past. Putting in a water line, creating a park system, becoming a refugee community and creating Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Way were all big decisions, he said.
“It’s always met with questions and resistance and concerns, many valid concerns, but it’s those exact things, to me, that have made us a stronger city,” Fleming said.
Reed said the development is supported by people who are disconnected from the issue, not by those who would actually benefit from affordable housing. Other decisions made by the city were controversial but had huge support from the Black and brown people who were affected, she said.
Jones said the majority of people council has heard from aren’t representative of the communities that’ll be served by the project. People in the workforce haven’t expressed their support, and city officials have been overwhelmingly worried about the project, he said.
“I feel like we’ve excluded the people that are going to live there and have moved on a political agenda versus moving on a people agenda,” Jones said.
Councilmember Monica Robinson said the decision didn’t feel rushed to her. Robinson and the other council members have been debating the decision for a long time, doing research and talking to the community, she said.
“No matter how this vote goes tonight, I will have nothing but the greatest assurance in my heart that each councilmember that is sitting here … have used every bit of themselves, every bit of their knowledge, every bit of the resources available to them to make a decision that they think is right for this town, for this community,” Robinson said.
Council approves housing development near JMU
Plans were unanimously approved for a high-density housing development at the intersection of Peach Grove Avenue and Port Republic Road near UPark and The Hills Southview. The proposed development would include 376 units of mostly two bedrooms or less.
The request was delayed by the Harrisonburg Planning Commission in December because it lacked a plan for a bus pull-off to accommodate public transportation needs. Developers now plan to put a bus stop along Peach Grove Avenue, near an entrance to the development.
Public feedback was mixed on the anticipated impact of the development.
Despite traffic analysis included in the request that anticipates limited impact on congestion, some residents worry about an increase in traffic. They also brought up concerns about parking in the city.
Todd Rhea, an attorney who worked with project developers, said the space is an “infill location” with developed services nearby that will reduce car trips and parking needs for residents.
One public commenter said to help with parking issues, developers should sell parking passes separately from units to discourage car use. Another said developers should target residents other than students, who clog city parking, by selling units rather than single rooms.
Currently, the land is zoned as governmental because it’s owned by JMU, a public university. Rezoning will make it eligible for taxation and bring more revenue to the city, Rhea said.
“It’s a fortunate reversal that JMU is turning land back to the city instead of gobbling it up,” Dent said. “And it will become a thriving, tax revenue-generating parcel.”