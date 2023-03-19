Race-based factors have been used in college admissions processes since the 1960s — now the Supreme Court is considering whether they’re constitutionally viable. The Supreme Court held oral arguments for two affirmative action-related cases Oct. 31 in which Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) filed suit against the University of North Carolina (UNC) and Harvard for considering race in their admissions process. SFFA argues that race-based admissions leads to discrimination of Asian and White Americans.