Council approves rezoning of neighborhood housing site
City council unanimously approved the rezoning of 251 Garbers Church Road into the highest-density residential lot allowed in the neighborhood.
The proposed plan, when zoned as the maximum density of R8, would put 27 single-family homes on a 3.77-acre lot, with a density of about 7 homes per acre. It would contrast the surrounding neighborhood, which is zoned R1 and has larger homes and yards.
Neighbors who spoke at the meeting were united in opposition to the rezoning. Many echoed the idea that they supported the development of the land as R1 housing, but were against higher-density housing in the area.
Concerns included small lot sizes that could push houses close together, removal of trees from the area, and the proposed private road access for residences. Neighbors feared the houses could face a lack of privacy and lack of city services which would come with a public road.
“This is not legacy housing,” one Harrisonburg resident said. “This is not the type of housing that residents will hand down from one generation to another.”
Members of the council mentioned parts of the proposal that will help ease it into the neighborhood. Lots bordering the edges of the property will be larger and have setbacks to better blend in with nearby residences, and trees will also be planted along the nearby main road.
“Our neighbors, our residents here…they want to see that buffer,” Councilmember Chris Jones said. “For projects that people are in support of, or people aren't in support of.”
Although some conditions such as lot setbacks and single-family home development rather than duplexes were conditional with the rezoning, the plans presented by the developer weren’t proffered and can freely be changed. Neighbors who spoke at the meeting brought this up as a concern, but the developer argued they’ll have to meet city requirements and can make those changes as they submit applications for other stages of development.
The rezoning is part of larger conversations about the future of housing in Harrisonburg, with references from residents and council members to the recently approved Bluestone Town Center development.
“We just voted for 900 houses,” Jones said. “It’s hard to digest it, and use any remote excuse of affordable housing…I just don’t think it matches, especially if we know that this is some of the [very last] R1 that will most likely happen.”
Despite voicing hesitations, Jones and the rest of the council voted unanimously to approve the rezoning.
Council hears update on ARPA spending in city projects
Harrisonburg received over $23 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan, a federal program to provide relief from the impacts of the pandemic, which were distributed to projects across the city.
Funding went to six main categories: community spaces, government services, accessible housing, neighborhood improvement, childcare and community mental health, fund coordinator Luke Morgan said.
A new homeless services center will be created with construction projected to start in May of this year, Morgan said. Roads around the city will be repaved using the money. Community spaces will be repaired and improved, including parks, athletic complexes and public restrooms, he said.
The money created four funds to fill the needs of Harrisonburg residents–a small business fund, a housing fund, a childcare fund and a mental health fund, Morgan said. Money will also go to a fire station and employee retention incentives.
“It’s overwhelming when you actually see what we’ve done,” Mayor Deanna Reed said. “...It’s going to change Harrisonburg. I’m glad that we took the time to really look into how many different ways we could use this money.”