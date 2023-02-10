The JMU Board of Visitors (BoV) discussed changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), updated members on JMU’s efforts with the Virginia General Assembly and heard a presentation on a new Innovation Center for Youth Justice at its full board meeting on Feb. 10.
The BoV began its meeting with a moment of silence honoring the students who passed away in a car accident last week: John “Luke” Fergusson, Nicholas Troutman and Joshua Mardis.
Student aid index presentation
Brad Barnett, director of financial aid and scholarships, presented information on changes being made to FAFSA and its impacts. The new version of the FAFSA form will be available by Jan. 1, 2024.
Relevant changes to FAFSA include the redesign, creation and removal of questions and the changing of existing definitions, which Barnett said would make FAFSA more closely resemble other federal need-based programs.
Barnett said these alterations will create higher levels of financial need that JMU and Virginia will have to monetarily accommodate. He predicted more students would fill out FAFSA in hopes of being made eligible for financial aid. Higher financial need isn’t limited to JMU, Barnett said, and will be impacting universities nationwide.
He also introduced a Student Aid Index (SAI) Tool that’s been used to predict what impacts the updated FAFSA will have. The tool has been developed by consultants, with JMU being one of several universities participating in beta testing.
Barnett cautioned the BoV that the tool isn’t perfect. There will be new factors and data elements impacting financial aid statistics that’ll only present themselves once the new FAFSA is put in use, he said.
Trials of the SAI Tool found a 30% increase in Pell Grant-eligible students. The Federal Student Aid website states the Pell Grant is a form of financial aid awarded to eligible students who fall within certain categories of need. However, while the overall number of Pell Grant recipients would increase, 50-60 students would be at risk of losing their aid, Barnett said.
This is because the changing requirements may exclude certain students that’ll remain financially vulnerable. Barnett said JMU should meet with these at-risk students one-on-one to discuss what options would be available to help them graduate.
Barnett proposed that JMU offer these students a flat-rate grant to continue assisting them until graduation. While this would cost the university, Barnette said this option would be a short-term investment that would help students finish their education, encourage greater cooperation with the university and maintain JMU’s reputation.
The BoV voiced their questions on the impacts of this change. Questions involved which demographics would be most affected, the impactfulness of Pell grants, how many more students would be filing FAFSAs than in previous years and where the money will come from.
While the majority of these questions remained unanswered due to the limits of the SAI Tool, Barnett said a new, larger budget for the Pell Grant has been approved.
General Assembly update
JMU is beginning to plan its budget requests to submit to the Virginia General Assembly for next year. Caitlyn Read, director of state government relations, presented JMU’s new budget requests this year, which the Virginia General Assembly will eventually finalize in its budget plan.
One big request from the university is funding for its nursing programs, including expanding nursing proctorate programs. JMU requested $1.25 million to help retain staff who could currently make more money in private practice, Read said.
The full $1.25 million was approved by the Virginia House of Delegates, while the Senate approved a $666,000 allotment for nursing faculty salary support. A final number will be compromised on and approved later, most likely somewhere in the middle, Read said.
Read also spoke about legislation currently going through the General Assembly that could be relevant to the university and the BoV, like bills to adjust the powers and duties of threat assessment teams, creating new training for human trafficking situations and risk recognition. She also mentioned legislation encouraging internships and work-based learning and feasibility of working for credit and providing support for veterans and Virginia national guard members.
Highlights from President’s Report
President Jonathan Alger presented plans for a new Innovation Center for Youth Justice, the first of its kind in the nation, to increase positive youth opportunities, strengthen accountability and enhance community safety. The program will be a partnership with the departments of justice studies and social work as well as JMU alum John Tuell (’79) who currently works as the executive director of the Robert F. Kennedy National Resource Center for Juvenile Justice.
Also presented by Alger was a plan to start a lab school program within Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) that’s already been discussed at length between program partners RCPS, JMU and Blue Ridge Community College, according to WHSV. It’ll be the first lab school program within Virginia, providing students with career pathways and lab experiences within their existing school environments, Alger said. Students would receive project-based, hands-on learning that allows students to explore comprehensive real world applications.
Alger emphasized the university’s commitment to improve its research and outreach programs as well as its status as a national research university. He highlighted the recognition recently given to JMU professors for their work, including chemistry and biochemistry professor Gina MacDonald who was named the American Association for the Advancement of Science Fellow, and associate professor of history Rebecca Brannon who received a national endowment for humanities fellowship.
JMU will host the Institute of Civic Studies and Learning for Democracy’s international retreat next fall in cooperation with North Carolina State University and the University of Augsburg in Germany. According to a JMU press release, the program is an intensive 10-day seminar that brings leaders together for discussions on modern democracy and civic engagement. Topics are examined through an international and cooperative lens.
Upcoming events within the Madison Vision Series will include a number of prominent guests. The Forbes Center for Performing Arts will host Awadagin Pratt, a classical pianist who will perform and discuss his experiences with classical music in honor of Black History Month. Dr. Anthony Fauci will participate in a fireside chat on public health and the future of dealing with public health emergencies in April. The presentation will also include CNN anchor Jim Acosta (‘93) and a student guest.
Committee Reports: Quick Hits
Each committee on the BoV meets the day before the full-board meeting, then provides updates to the board. Here are the highlights.
Craig Welburn, chair of the Advancement and Engagement Committee, said the class of 2023’s graduation would mark the graduation of the first wave of Valley Scholarship recipients. According to JMU’s website, the program aims to assist local students to receive a college education by providing financial support. Welburn said the scholars have given back to their communities in meaningful ways and congratulated the group on their hard work.
John Lynch, chair of the Athletics Committee, spoke on the importance of providing student-athletes with mental health resources. Lynch said the committee discussed the creation and sustainment of separate resources for student-athletes. These resources would include substance abuse and mental health counseling, as well as the Dukes Let’s Talk program, which is a program designed to provide mental health support to athletes according to their website.
Deborah Tompkins Johnson, chair of the Student Affairs Committee, said the JMU community has come together in the wake of last Thursday’s car crash in meaningful ways, like the vigil that took place Sunday night on the Quad. She called for the university to support students as they try to navigate emotionally and mentally taxing events through “campus operations."