In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, speakers specializing in studies of antisemitism, white supremacy and legacies of the Holocaust headlined Thursday’s “An Evening Conversation on the History and Legacy and the Holocaust.”
Alan Berger, a professor of Judaic studies and chair of the Raddock Family Eminent Scholar Chair for Holocaust Studies at Florida Atlantic University, and Phyllis Leffler, the director of the Institute for Public History at the University of Virginia (U.Va.) gave lectures at the event, and Narketta Sparkman-Key, JMU’s associate provost for Inclusive Strategies and Equity Initiatives, hosted.
The lecture series was held after two dozen Jewish faculty, faculty emeriti and staff from JMU sent a letter to President Jonathan Alger on Jan. 24, announcing their intention to boycott the event stating the planning “disrespected and disparaged Jewish individuals” and dismissed Jewish participation.
Despite the boycott, around 50 people attended the lecture.
Sparkman-Key said in her welcoming address that she knows not everyone in the community agreed with the lecture series but added the event wasn’t intended to “silence or to fully represent the Jewish culture” because “no one event can fully capture the voices and experience of the Jewish community.”
Sparkman-Key said the lecture and presentation didn’t “fully address the impact of the Holocaust” but provided an opportunity to learn from Holocaust scholars.
“This is not a celebration,” Sparkman-Key said. “We shall never forget the tragedy of the Holocaust.”
The event had a slightly altered program from what was planned prior to the letter, according to a program sent out to students Jan. 18. According to a different program later sent to The Breeze, the speaker giving a community welcome shifted from a rabbi from Staunton to a JMU faculty member, Barbara Connor, after a local rabbi and Jewish congregation said they had concerns about the event. Heather Coltman, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, who was originally slated as a pianist for the night, didn’t perform.
Mary-Hope Vass, executive director of communications and university spokesperson, told The Forward, a Jewish news site, Coltman decided not to participate in the performance out of respect for the concerns recently reviewed.
Maura Hametz, chair of JMU’s history department who was involved with writing the letter, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, another Jewish news site, that there are prohibitions in Jewish tradition against music in times of mourning.
There was also an increased police presence outside the Festival Ballroom, where it was being held, including four police officers and Chief of JMU Police Anthony Matos.
Barbara Connor, a program specialist for JMU’s Institute for Innovation in Health and Human Services (IIHHS) and daughter of Holocaust survivor Susan Ziemer-Brender, gave the community welcome where she spoke of her mother’s journey in concentration camps and her escape.
Ziemer-Brender, who died of ovarian cancer in 2003, said in a video interview shown to the crowd that she would be “forever horrified” by her experiences in Auschwitz. Connor said she learned from her mother’s story.
“Taking the path of hatred and greed is dangerous for the person who hates, and for the object that they hate, it can be deadly,” Connor said.
She added that she hopes people can use the lessons of the Holocaust to be patient, kind and considerate to everyone.
Freshman vice president of JMU Hillel Zach Ginsberg read “Shema,” a poem from Holocaust survivor Primo Levi. The poem makes readers think about those who live in comfort while others live in poverty, according to MyJewishLearning.
Throughout the night, Jo-Anne van der Vat-Chromy, the JMU director of choral activities, and the Madison Singers sang different musical selections, including “Everyone Has a Name,” where a poem was read aloud alongside the music.
“Each person has a name given to them by their enemies and given to them by their love,” was read to the room, followed by the voices of the Madison Singers.
Linlin Uta, musical arts scholar and pianist, also played Austrian composer Viktor Ullmann’s 1944 piece “Piano Sonata No. 7.” This was Ullmann’s last composition before he was taken to Auschwitz and killed. The musical selections ended the night with the Madison singers performing “Ani Ma ‘amin (I Believe),” a traditional Hebrew text and melody.
The first of the lectures, given by Berger, was titled “Lessons and Legacies of Auschwitz.” Berger discussed Holocaust deniers, antisemitism, the legacies of the Holocaust and how to be “ambassadors of the truth.”
“Eight decades after the Holocaust, things have changed and not for the better,” Berger said. “People used to tremble when they heard the name ‘Auschwitz.’ Now, people in popular culture deny the fact that it ever existed.”
Berger said one legacy of the Holocaust is racial antisemitism and “survival of the fittest.” He mentioned how Hitler looked nothing like the tall, blonde muscular man that he praised because “reason never comes into play when you think of prejudice.”
Berger ended his lecture by encouraging the crowd to speak up to friends, family, neighbors and peers because “the hatred of others should not be acceptable.”
“It can never happen here, or so we thought,” Leffler said in her opening statement to her lecture titled “The View From Here: Antisemitism and White Supremacy.” Leffler transported the audience back to Charlottesville in August 2017 when the “Unite the Right” rally took place. Rioters took the streets with torches and swastika flags shouting “The Jews will never replace us,” among other disturbing phrases, Leffler described.
While showing the names and pictures of some of the rioters in attendance, Leffer said this coming together of groups exhibited the rapidly growing white nationalism and white supremacy problem in the U.S.
“It is incredibly important that we be aware of these growing trends that were so often minimized in Germany and around the world,” Leffler said. “Targeting of Jews as the source of this nation’s problems and identifying them as foreigners, non-white and destroyers of the purity of the nation feels so reminiscent to me of the area of white supremacy.”
After Leffler concluded, Sparkman-Key moderated a short Q&A where an audience member asked how we should think about free speech with the rise of antisemitic comments, specifically on college campuses. In response, Leffler said free speech is important but is troubled by the effort going on to shut down the learning of “difficult questions.”
“If the speech is insightful and hateful and leads to potential violence, then I think there has to be some lines drawn,” she said. “Where do we draw those lines? Who makes those decisions?”
Many other questions centered around how to slow, stop and combat white supremacy, to which Leffler said it's important to be educated, speak up and vote people into office that do not share white supremacist values.
“If you think about what’s happening today in America, you should be very nervous,” Berger said. “But if you think about what you can do to combat it, you should be hopeful.”
Ashlyn Campbell contributed to this report.
