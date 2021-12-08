EDITOR’S NOTE: All data provided in this piece is based on the most recent reports available.
There’s a picture hanging in Brad Barnett’s office.
A JMU student gave it to Barnett, the director of the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships. That student was able to come to JMU, Barnett said, because of what the financial aid office did to make JMU an affordable option.
Of JMU’s student body, 60% receive some form of financial aid, either through federal, state or institutional grant and scholarship funding, or through student loans, Barnett said. The whole goal, he said, is to “recruit and retain.”
“We want students to want to be at JMU, to know that they can afford JMU,” Barnett said.
Yet, JMU — and Barnett’s office in particular — faces a steep hurdle in trying to meet that goal. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, JMU was the lowest funded four-year public university in Virginia for per-student funding by the state at $5,214, and its students — particularly its low-income students — have to shoulder that burden. In 2019-20, the university’s per-student funding was at $5,394, according to data provided by JMU.
As the years have gone by, the percentage of JMU’s budget funded by state government appropriations has hovered at around 35% for the past several years, and the percentage funded by tuition and other revenue sources has had to compensate for the state funding deficit. Though the past two years have actually seen a small rise in state funding, JMU still funds a large share of its budget — 37%, or a little over one third — through tuition and fees, according to the JMU Office of Budget Management. As state allocations fall, tuition rises.
An area that dynamic impacts: financial aid — something JMU finds difficult to fund.
One of the key ways universities recruit low-income students is by offering meaningful aid packages to fund their education. However, the formula that determines the funding a university receives is heavily weighted on the number of low-income students a school has, Barnett said, introducing a bias toward schools with more low- and middle-income students into the funding process.
This is why schools like Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and George Mason University — urban schools with large low-income, city kid populations — receive more funding than schools like JMU, which see wealthier populations.
“For us, it’s always been a Catch-22 in that, in order to get more money from the state, you need more lower income students,” Barnett said. “However, in order to help attract and retain more low-income students, we need the money to get them here.”
According to data from The Equality of Opportunity Project based on millions of anonymous tax records, 70% of JMU students come from families in the top 20% of family income in Virginia; 45% come from the top 10% of family income. On the flip side,only 1.7% of JMU students come from the bottom 20% of family income in the state.
With lots of wealth and very few low-income students, state funding becomes a vicious cycle.
Aid programs
JMU’s 2021-22 annual costs — a category including tuition, room and board, and fees — are estimated at $29,088 per year for in-state students and $46,042 per year for out-of-state students, according to JMU’s Office of Institutional Research. Annual costs have increased by about $1,000 for both in- and out-of-state students each year for the past three years. About 60% of JMU’s student body receives assistance in paying that price tag.
Financial aid in public higher education comes in three forms: federal grant programs, state grant programs and institutionally funded programs. At JMU, those categories made up 57.94%, 6.07% and 15.87% of the aid going to JMU students, respectively, in the 2019-20 year, according to data from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV).
From the federal level, the Pell Grant program covers the lion’s share of grant aid, or “free money,” as Barnett called it — an “easy” program that takes the weight off JMU’s back. The federal government determines how much a student gets, calculated from the student’s estimated family contribution (EFC) or how much the government thinks a student’s family will be able to contribute to higher education costs, then sends that number to the university to funnel to that student.
EFC is calculated based on information provided by students and their families on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form.
If a student’s EFC is below a certain threshold, Barnett said, they automatically qualify for a Pell Grant. There’s no decision-making required at the university level. In the 2019-20 academic year, 2,980 JMU undergraduate students received Pell Grants, according to the Office of Institutional Research.
Katelyn LaScola, a senior writing, rhetoric and technical communication major, didn’t know what a Pell Grant was until she found out she received one while sitting in her bedroom, scrambling to try to figure out how she was going to pay for JMU before the start of her freshman year. LaScola said in a text message to The Breeze that she was “grateful for the money since tuition seemed close to impossible to afford.”
That Pell Grant, she said, is a key part of why she’s at JMU.
In state grant allocations, two main programs fall under one banner of the “Virginia Student Financial Assistance Program”: the Virginia Guaranteed Assistance Program (VGAP) grant and the Virginia Commonwealth Award (VCA) grant. Each public institution gets a certain allocated dollar amount from the state for those two grants, and then the universities are given discretion — within state rules — over how to distribute the funds to students.
For JMU, the students who received money from the VGAP or VCA grants in 2019-20 were given an average of $5,530, according to SCHEV.
These funds come from the “General Fund”— the “predominant fund for financing state government programs,” according to the Office of Budget Management. The General Fund is primarily made up of taxes gathered by the state.
The process for determining how much state grant money each school receives goes through multiple stages. SCHEV makes recommendations to the Virginia General Assembly with a formula used to determine each university’s need, with all calculations based on datasets that all public institutions must provide yearly to SCHEV.
The General Assembly then alters and approves each allocated amount based on the state budget. However, Barnett said, the General Assembly almost never approves 100% of SCHEV’s recommendation. Instead, it often funds a significantly lower amount.
In a change from tradition, though, for JMU’s 2021-22 state grant allocation the General Assembly approved 100% of the SCHEV recommendation. The university received $11,809,175 in state support for undergraduate aid, according to SCHEV data.
But even with 100% of the recommended state grant funds coming in, Barnett said, the pots of money going to each school are never equal. JMU often receives a markedly lower amount than other schools.
The allocation to JMU, Barnett said, is never enough for the university to help all the students who qualify for state grants, and the university is left to attempt to backfill the remaining gap.
In 2019-20, JMU’s “unmet need” — the deficit between the JMU students’ EFC and the net price of attendance — averaged $10,436 per student who completed the FAFSA. Approximately 41% of undergraduates at JMU borrowed an average of $14,785 that year. Both statistics are according to SCHEV data.
As a state, Virginia missed its cost-share ratio goal for 2019-20. The ratio is used to determine how much of an undergraduate’s cost of higher education should be paid by the student versus how much should be paid for by the state. For 2019-20, the goal was for students to pay for 33% of their education cost, with the state funding the other 67%. Instead, undergraduates hoisted 52% of their bill — the state only picked up 48%
“There is not enough, never has been enough, to award everyone who financially qualifies for a state grant,” Barnett said.
A balancing act
For the 2019-20 fiscal year, JMU’s general fund allocation per full-time equivalent (FTE student)— “a method of calculating employment and enrollment to adjust for part-time or part-year participation” according to the Office of Budget Management — sat at $5,394, according to data provided to The Breeze by JMU. The average across all schools for that year was $7,301, just about $2,000 more than JMU’s allocated amount.
Charlie King, JMU vice president for administration and finance, said that if the state would increase JMU’s general fund per FTE funding enough to get the university to the state average of around $7,000, that extra money would make a huge difference. King announced his retirement in September, effective Dec. 31.
That lower number received by JMU, Barnett said, has a direct impact on the university’s students. More grant money, more students who can afford to come to JMU; less grant money, fewer students who can make that choice. The decision the financial aid office faces, then, is how much money do they give, and to how many students?
“Our philosophy has always been, ‘Try to get awards to as many students as we possibly can,’ but they also need to be awards of meaningful size,” Barnett said. “If you dilute the awards, and they’re so small, then they don’t have any impact on a student’s ability to actually stay here.”
Barnett said it’s a fine balancing act trying to figure out where the line is between too many students and too few dollars going to each during the awarding process. It’s a challenge all public institutions face, he said.
Between 2006-15, the most recent available statistics, JMU students’ federal aid increased by 69%, students’ state aid increased by 52% and students’ institutional and endowment aid increased by 393%, according to JMU’s Office of Institutional Research. But even with numbers such as those, Barnett said, no public universities, including JMU, receive enough grant money to fund every student they’d like to.
The answer, he said, would be more state grant funding. But to play that game — to try to get more money from the state — Barnett said, is to play politics.
Pushing for more
To play the game, Barnett said, university employees in positions like his have to get into the “whole political climate” of what’s going on at the General Assembly level.
The game involves both presenting the General Assembly’s legislators with a financial plan they’ll approve based on budget numbers, discussions and using the university’s assets to try to leverage more money from the legislators’ final approved plan following the SCHEV recommendations.
“The question is, how much latitude do you have within it?” Barnett said. “So, you’re trying to get a gauge of, ‘What’s the climate of the legislative body? What are they really pushing for, and what do you think you can actually get through?’”
Barnett said JMU often touts its high completion and graduation rates as a reason for legislators to funnel more grant money toward the university. JMU’s six-year graduation rate has stayed in the 80-85% range, according to JMU’s 2020 Fact Book, for roughly the last 20 years.
JMU has proven that once low- and middle-income students arrive on campus, Barnett said, the university can see them through to graduation. It just needs the money from the General Assembly to get those students here in the first place.
As a means to that end, Barnett said, JMU has repeatedly tried to push for a bonus sum to be given to schools with completion and graduation rates over a certain high threshold. If the university can meet that standard and prove it can get students from all income levels from move in to graduation, Barnett said, the school should get a bonus amount on top of its regular allocation to attract more low- and middle-income students. The more of these students coming into JMU, the more students from that demographic who get to have a college education.
“If the goal is to get these students into college and to get them to graduate, and we’ve proven that we can do that once they’re here … then allow us to attract more of those students to this institution, and we’ll help you meet that end of the goal,” Barnett said.
Barnett said SCHEV has always given JMU a seat at the table and been willing to listen to the university’s points and arguments, but it’s not solely up to SCHEV. All amounts and alterations have to go through the legislators.
Neither Del. Tony Wilt (R), who recently won reelection for the 26th House District of Virginia, nor state Sen. Mark Obenshain (R) for the 26th Senate District of Virginia responded to requests for comment from The Breeze. The 26th House and Senate districts represent Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County.
An add-on of the sort Barnett described — one to give universities with higher completion and graduation rates a bonus sum — has yet to be put through by the General Assembly.
Patterns in funding
Part of this trend of JMU’s lack in state funding is due to Virginia’s relatively low appropriations to higher education as a whole, not just at JMU. In 1993, the percentage of state funding being allocated to higher education was at 14.4%, while the funding for all other state agencies made up the other 85.6%. In 2020, the percentage going to higher education was at 10.1% — a four percentage point decrease over approximately 30 years, according to SCHEV.
A report published in 2018 by JMU’s Office of Institutional Research about trends in Virginia’s, and in JMU’s, higher education funding states the following:
“Nationally, the vast majority of states have experienced inconsistent revenues – combined with significant pressures to fund a variety of critical initiatives like health care and corrections. One result of this difficult combination of factors has been a decline in the state appropriations going to higher education.”
According to JMU’s 2018-19 “Financing Higher Education” report, Virginia ranked 37th out of 50 states across the U.S. for state higher education appropriations per $1,000 of personal income in Virginia.
The Breeze requested a comment for this story from Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D-Va). However, Northam’s office didn’t respond to the request.
The trend also continues with JMU itself.
JMU’s state-appropriated education & general (E&G) funds — funds directed to “the institution's educational objectives,” according to the Office of Budget Management —per FTE increased from $11,897 in the 1988-89 school year to $15,499 in the 2018-19 school year. Yet, compared against other schools, JMU still lags behind in state funding by a significant margin, even with that steady rise over the last 20 years. With the general fund’s percentage of JMU’s total E&G appropriations cut nearly in half since 1998 at approximately 63% to 32% in 2021, student tuition has largely footed the bill.
The “Financing Higher Education” report states:
“JMU’s share of its total E&G appropriations that come from general funds (i.e., tax funding) as opposed to non-general funds (i.e., tuition and fees) is lower than the average of all Virginia four-year public institutions. And, while institutions as a whole have had to rely more and more on tuition and fees to offset operating expenses, JMU continues to rely more heavily on these non-general funds than other state institutions.”
King said that though the trend in JMU’s funding has been on an upswing for the past few years, the state has a long way to go in catching JMU up to the level of the rest of the state-funded universities.
“Would we like to have more money from the state for higher education?” King asked. “Absolutely.”
Why does JMU find itself at the bottom of the heap? King speculates that it has to do with JMU’s growth rate. As he described, the university expanded “tremendously” throughout the early 2000s, and the state couldn’t maintain the allocation amounts needed for JMU’s state funding to remain stable relative to its size. The speed at which JMU grew, he said, outpaced the state’s pockets.
And several years later, King said, JMU decided to start intentionally pushing its student body toward a more heavily in-state population, meaning a sudden decrease in out-of-state student acceptances. Because 25% of JMU’s institutional revenue comes in through tuition and fees from out-of-state students, who pay more to attend, JMU’s income took a sharp dive — one that coincided with the 2008-09 Great Recession, which also hurt the university’s pockets.
Eventually, King said, he believes JMU’s state funding will catch up to where it should be, but for now, his office has to balance the books; that means a heavy emphasis on tuition and fees and other income sources. That emphasis has increased over the years.
According to data from the Office of Institutional Research (OIR), state funding in 1998 made up 47.3% of JMU’s revenues; tuition and other sources picked up the other 52.7%. In 2018, state funding only accounted for 26.8%.
Looking to the future, King said he’d be very disappointed if he didn’t see a significant upward shift in JMU’s state funding occur within the next five years.
Filling the gap
That story has a direct impact on JMU’s ability to allocate money out of its revenues to institutional financial aid. While the state gave JMU an extra $1.2 million in funds designated for financial aid this year — the state’s been trying to give the university more money for financial aid for years, King said — it’s still not enough to fully offset any family financial situations that may push low- and middle-income students out of attending JMU.
The result is that JMU has to “back-fill,” as Barnett put it. The university doesn’t get enough money to give full state grant amounts to every student who qualifies, so once the state pot runs out, JMU uses institutional funds — including money from general state funds, endowments, general revenue and other sources — to give those student state grant-equivalent scholarships and aid. If the university didn’t do that, he said, there’d be half as many students on campus getting a state grant-sized award.
In the last two years, King said, JMU has kept tuition stagnant, but that’s meant a smaller pool of money to pull from to funnel into financial aid.
Even so, at JMU, the institutional, non-state funded money the university funnels into financial aid per year — that third category of financial aid money — increased by $4.1 million from the 2016-17 fiscal year to the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to data King provided. For the 2021-22 school year, Barnett said, JMU’s grant offers to students are the largest offers the university’s ever made.
Additionally, King said money the university received recently from the federal government as a support payment due to the revenue losses from COVID-19 has helped mitigate any major financial aid pitfalls and will assist the school in funding financial aid over the next year or so. Half of the $12 million JMU received in summer 2020 was specifically allocated by the government for use on financial aid.
King said the university will also receive another federal relief package next year, with a certain number designated for financial aid, and plans to push an additional $1 million out of that total relief package to financial aid on top of the portion already pre-designated to go to aid. The result, as King said in a Board of Visitors meeting April 16, is that no student who qualifies for financial aid should be impacted by the recently approved 2.9% tuition increase.
What would the university do without those aid packages? King doesn’t know. The answer, he said, most likely would’ve been to triple that tuition percentage increase to somewhere around 8% or 9%.
What would be best of all, he said, would be if the state funded JMU to the average of where the other institutions’ state funding is at. With more funding comes more money to give to financial aid. Without that funding, JMU must find other ways and areas to cut from to make up for the difference.
“[Virginia’s average per in-state student funding amount is] $7,301, and we’re at $5,394. That’s a difference of $1,900,” King said. “If [the General Assembly] gave me $1,900 per in-state student, we’d be real healthy real quick.”
$1,900 per in-state student, based on fall 2021 JMU enrollment figures, would total just under $32 million.
An ongoing challenge
JMU, Barnett said, always looks to find ways to assist current and prospective students, saying his office tries to “help people achieve their dreams and make dreams come true.”
Yet, with a history of lacking state funding, the university is left to hoist a large portion of that bill without being able to consistently and meaningfully draw in the low-income students for the quota it needs to meet to push its state financial aid funding higher — a vicious cycle. Without that state funding, it’s a challenge to make those dreams come true.
Contact Jake Conley at breezeeditor@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.