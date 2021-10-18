The morning of Saturday, Oct. 16, UPark hosted a walk to raise money for Alzheimer’s. Although it was a cloudy and cold morning, that didn’t stop people from coming out and supporting the event. Both JMU students and Harrisonburg locals were present.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association website, the organization “leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.”
Mary Reed, a junior biology major, created a team for the walk. She said her mom has a form of dementia that inspired her to become a part of the Alzheimer’s Association. She attended the walk “in honor” of her mother.
Reed said the walk was a very pleasing experience. In her words, “It was super organized, and everyone was super nice and friendly.”
The event also featured a flower ceremony, where people who attended were handed different colored flowers that have different meanings, Reed said. For example, blue flowers are for those with dementia or Alzheimer’s; yellow flowers are for those who are a caregiver of someone with the disease; orange flowers are for those who support the cause and purple flowers are for those who have had someone close to them die from Alzheimer’s.
Allison Rinfret, a junior finance major, said she went to the walk to support Reed and her mother. Rinfret said that during the ceremony, the organization said it hopes to add an additional color of flower.
“They are hoping to have a white flower for someone who survives Alzheimer’s,” Rinfret said.
After the flower ceremony, the participants lined up at the starting point at upper UPark that leads to the lower fields.
“It was a very emotional experience,” Rinfret said.
Reed, who held a yellow flower, said the emotional part of the walk occured when people at the event raised their flowers in the air.
Taylor Stepiro, a sophomore sports and recreation management major, said she participated in the walk to support her friends and family.
“I went because I wanted to support one of my really close friends who unfortunately is affected by dementia,” Stepiro said.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association’s website, “Worldwide, 50 million people are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.”
The walk and other events that went on in support of ending Alzheimer’s took place from 8 a.m. to noon and raised $123,614 for the Alzheimer’s Association.
