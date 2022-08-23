JMU Libraries announced the renovation and expansion plans for Carrier Library today, with three years planned to complete the project. Construction will begin in May 2023 and is anticipated to be completed by the fall of 2026.
The renovation project will be funded by a capital project fund approved by the Virginia legislature and Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The funding for this project has no impact on JMU’s budget, tuition or salaries, the release said.
“This support will help us create a more welcoming, safe [and] inclusive campus library with modernized systems, reenvisioned services and inspiring spaces for teaching, learning, research and expert consultation,” according to the release.
Factors that prompted renovations include concerns over accessibility and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance, crowding, safety and difficult navigation within the library. Once renovations are completed, the new library will include a 24-hour student study space, reading rooms, outdoor terraces, a café, consultation and group study rooms and expanded facilities for library instruction, educational technology and more. The renovated library will also be the new home of the Furious Flower Poetry Center, which is currently housed in the Cardinal House.
Although students should prepare to see changes in Carrier Library this year — including the rearrangement of furniture and collections — the building will remain open for students throughout the 2022-23 academic year and won’t close until May 2023, with anticipated construction beginning just after May graduations. While Carrier Library is under construction, students will have access to Rose Library, the Music Library and the Educational Technology and Media Center, as well as additional spaces on campus provided by the university to “meet [students’] needs during construction,” the release said.
Renovations are anticipated to take three years, with Carrier Library re-opening in the fall of 2026.
