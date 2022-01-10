JMU will be returning to in-person classes for the spring semester as scheduled amid a record high of COVID-19 cases causing some universities across the nation to start the semester with online classes, according to an email sent out by JMU President Johnathan Alger today.
Andy Perrine, associate vice president for communications and marketing, told The Breeze last week JMU would continue to follow the fall semester policies, including mask mandates, regular testing and other safety measures like vaccine requirements.
The email said the vaccine and mask requirements will stay in place for the spring semester. Students must be fully vaccinated or fill out an Assumption of Risk Waiver. Eligible members of the community are “strongly encouraged” to get the booster, according to the email.
“We are prepared for the number of cases to likely be considerably higher than in the past,” the email said. “But we are in a much different place than at any time during the pandemic because the vast majority of our community is vaccinated.”
According to the Stop the Spread dashboard, 93% of students are vaccinated and 90.4% of employees are vaccinated.
Testing will be available for all students, faculty and staff through the University Health Center and in Warren Hall, according to the email. Unvaccinated students will undergo entry testing, and students with Assumption of Risk Waiver “will receive direct communication to their JMU email address about testing.” Employees who are unvaccinated will continue to undergo weekly screening testing.
Mary-Hope Vass, director of communications and university spokesperson, said in an email to The Breeze that JMU senior leaders discussed among themselves alongside medical health and COVID-19 leaders when making the decision to return. She said JMU consulted with institutions across Virginia, including medical leaders at the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and other medical resources like the American College Health Association.
The email said students living on campus who test positive, are symptomatic or have been exposed will isolate or quarantine in their own rooms and that JMU will continue to maintain quarantine and isolation beds. Students, faculty and staff must also follow the recently changed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for quarantine and isolation. The CDC changed the isolation time to five days, followed by five days of mask wearing if symptoms are resolving.
The email also said that “students should work directly with their instructors to make arrangements for missed classes.” Vass said this process was similar to the fall semester.
“Professors will work with students individually for any challenges that may arise due to their health and chance of needing to be in quarantine and/or isolation,” Vass said in her email to The Breeze. “Symptomatic students should follow proper health guidance to eliminate the potential spread of the virus.”
UPDATE (1/10, 3:55 p.m.): This story was updated to include comment from the Director of Communications and University Spokesperson, Mary-Hope Vass.
