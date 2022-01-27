At the Virginia legislative session currently in progress in Richmond, it’s all about the money for JMU. According to an email from President Jonathan Alger sent to faculty and staff, JMU has “several budget amendments in this legislative session,” and the university hopes to see “significant support for higher education in the budget.”
At state gov’t level, money also dominates the priority list
According to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV), funds directed to the state’s higher education budget by the legislature have increased in recent years, helping to increase student support. However, it’s still far below SCHEV’s hope. SCHEV’s budget and policy recommendations state the following:
“In the 2018-20 biennium, the Governor and General Assembly invested over $285 million in Virginia higher education — a historical and notable reinvestment. General fund appropriations for Educational and General Programs … increased 11.2% between FY 2018 and FY 2020. This increased investment also raised the percentage of state support for in-state undergraduates of calculated costs three percentage points, from 45% to 48%. While this remains below the 67% target, it marks an improvement from recent years.”
The report says its recommendations are in the interest of focusing on “enhancing access, affordability and quality,” and looking to “focus on improving equity for populations with traditionally low enrollment, completion and attainment rates” across the state. While the SCHEV report states that it would take $668 million to rise to the 67% target, for this legislative session, SCHEV recommends that the legislature push $212.6 million toward higher education.
That number, keeping on track with the 2018-20 funding of $285 million, fits into the “significant support for higher education in the budget” that Alger’s email said JMU hopes to see.
JMU prioritizes student support
Caitlyn Read, JMU’s director of government relations who works to coordinate and parlay with the state legislature, told The Breeze that JMU is advancing four budget amendments, each focused around a different funding priority. The amendments, if passed and fully funded, would total approximately $16.4 million.
As reported by The Breeze, JMU was the lowest funded four-year public university in Virginia for per-student funding by the state in the 2018-19 fiscal year — a reality that impacts both the university’s operating budget and the support JMU is able to give its students. Two of the amendments JMU is pushing deal directly with student support funding.
The first of JMU’s asks looks for an increase in funding for Pell Grant aid. Pell Grants are federal funding sources that go to students with “exceptional financial need,” according to the U.S. Department of Education. Each university is given the award amount determined by a student’s estimated family contributions (EFC) that’s then directly dispersed to the student.
Brad Barnett, the director of JMU’s financial aid and scholarship office, previously told The Breeze that the university attempts to pull more money out of the legislature by touting its graduation rates. Based on information provided to The Breeze by Read for this article, that strategy seems to still be intact.
Read compared JMU’s graduation rate of 81% for Pell-eligible students to the statewide rate of 55%. In the long term, Read said, JMU hopes to push its in-state Pell-eligible student percentage from 17% of the student body to 25% by 2030.
The current request for approximately $3.3 million, Read says, would allow JMU to graduate 280 more Pell-eligible students.
The request for an increase in Pell Grant funding matches with a trend at JMU previously reported on by The Breeze: State funding is largely determined by the amount of low-income students at a university, but a large percentage of JMU’s student body comes from a wealthy, top-20% background. With a widely wealthy population, it’s difficult for JMU to pull in the funding necessary to bring in more low-income students, thereby perpetuating a vicious cycle.
The second of JMU’s four budget hopefuls is an ask for $10 million to address JMU’s comparative funding disparity per student — approximately $2,000 lower on average — among Virginia’s other colleges and universities. Read wrote,
“Some public 4-year universities in Virginia receive more than $15,000 in state support per in-state student. JMU receives the least amount of state support at $5,854 per in-state student … Despite low funding, JMU has one of the highest graduation rates in the country. JMU has grown in-state enrollment by 3,000 students in the last decade and 79% of our students are in- state. JMU is a solid investment and is seeking to be funded more closely to the average.”
Across JMU’s divisions, the message is identical. JMU’s administration says the university is a good investment and has a proven track record of graduating students at strong rates, and more funding — even just to get JMU to the average level in Virginia for per-student funding, as previous Vice President for Administration and Finance Charlie King told The Breeze for a prior article — would allow the university to continue that trend at an even greater level.
And in a separate vein, JMU’s two other budget amendments, according to the information Read provided, are program-specific: approximately $1 million for a new IT program and approximately $2 million to expand JMU’s Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program.
The new IT program’s purpose, Read said, is to “address the hi-tech workforce demands and attract, sustain, and grow the hi-tech sector in Virginia.” The DNP program’s expansion, Read said, is due to the fact that “doctoral-level education is now required for Nurse Practitioners and the Commonwealth needs more primary care healthcare workers.” The funding would assist JMU in expanding its current DNP degree to offer a B.S. in nursing to DNP option, “allowing undergraduate nursing students to seamlessly transition into the doctorate program.”
Lobbying interests
Working directly for the university at the legislative session are Read and King, who retired in December but is working to support JMU interests at this session.
JMU’s lobbying interests are also represented at the legislative session by Two Capitols Consulting, the government affairs firm that provides consultants for JMU, according to Alger’s email.
Lobbyists — JMU’s included — are legally required to disclose their activities and involvement with different bills and political figures. However, those disclosures aren’t made public until July 1 following the end of the session, blocking the public’s ability to get a real-time account during the session of what specific state actors are pushing for.
Additionally, Carah Whaley, the associate director of the JMU Center for Civic Engagement, said that according to analysis by the Virginia Public Access Project — an organization that presents non-partisan information about Virginia politics — only around 16% of lobbyists disclose even one bill they specifically worked on.
In her email to The Breeze, Read didn’t name the specific numbers or names of the budget amendments, or the specific delegates or senators who are sponsoring and carrying the legislation.
Student government goals
Outside of JMU’s administration and lobbyists, the university’s student government association (SGA) also has a seat at the table in legislative negotiations. Charles Conner, the legislative affairs chair of SGA, said he met directly with Read last week to discuss legislative priorities and will be meeting with her sometime next week to discuss specific bills.
Conner described the university and SGA as often having “very different legislative approaches and legislative agendas,” where they disagree on occasion about where legislative priorities should be set. But despite that, Conner said, there’s often overlap in their goals. One of Conner’s biggest goals consistently, he said, is to make sure JMU isn’t setting anything as a priority that would be “majorly detrimental to students.”
In Conner’s experience, JMU is generally open to SGA and its input so long as its members don’t stray too far from, instead of the party line, the university line.
“JMU, from what I can tell, is receptive as long as we’re not actively going against something they’re saying; from what I can tell, they don’t really mind what we do,” Conner said. But if the SGA were to oppose a major piece of JMU’s push — such as a capital expansion of Carrier Library that Conner said he discussed with Read — “If we went against that,” Conner said, “they would be mad at us.”
For this session, SGA hasn’t found too much to critique in JMU’s current plan thus far.
And on SGA’s own front, the organization has three major priorities, Conner said: “voting access, campus life and wellness and public safety.”
The first of those, voting access, dovetails nicely with several absentee voting bills and other voting-focused pieces of legislation currently in debate, Conner said. The SGA sees those as helpful to pursuing increased civic engagement and participation — including in the voting process — by students.
Conner described the second of those, “campus life and wellness,” as having a wider lens looking at “general stuff that has to do with college, with health, with mental health.”
“Public safety,” the third of SGA’s major priorities, is in direct relation to COVID-19 and the case numbers and positivity rate that SGA has seen recently in the JMU community. As Conner said, “We want to make sure we have as much support for public safety as possible.”
SGA will be attending several virtual meetings with various legislators to push for these initiatives, Conner said.
These include, first and foremost, local figures Del. Tony Wilt (R) and Sen. Mark Obenshain (R), who directly represent the Harrisonburg and Rockingham area, including JMU students’ interests.
Outside of the local circle, SGA will be meeting with Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas (D) and Virginia Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw (D). Conner said SGA is excited about the opportunity to meet with such high-profile leaders of the upper legislative chamber.
Looking to those meetings, Conner said SGA foresees possible difficulties with a split legislature, specifically in that a fully Democratic-controlled legislature may have been more open to legislation such as voting access laws. Despite that, Conner said, SGA has hope for real impact and to find a receptive ear in Richmond.
“Best-case scenario is that the legislators are receptive, they listen to what we say and we have an impact on legislation,” Conner said. “[We hope to have] a lasting impact on them, bringing the concerns of JMU students to their feet and making sure they hear us.”
Looking toward the future
The legislative session is currently 15 days through its session which, due to this year being an even-numbered year, will last 60 days.
From JMU, it’s a story of a common goal with two strategies to get there. From JMU administration, the end is student support, and the means is funding. For SGA, the end is student support, and the means is policy.
The Breeze will continue to report on JMU’s actions at the session as bills move and debates develop. For now, its student support to the tune of $16.4 million that the university looks to be putting its weight behind.
Contact Jake Conley at breezeeditor@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.