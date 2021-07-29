JMU is seeking an FOIA Officer and Communications Analyst to be hired prior to the fall 2021 semester, according to a job posting published June 8.
The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), at the federal level, has “provided the public the right to request access to records from federal agencies” since 1967. According to the FOIA website managed by the U.S. Department of Justice, FOIA is “vital to the functioning of a democratic society.”
As a public institution, JMU operates under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, which guarantees “citizens of the Commonwealth and representatives of the media access to public records held by public bodies, public officials, and public employees.”
As Virginia’s FOIA requires public bodies to have an FOIA Officer, this position is nothing new to the university. JMU is now hiring under the title “FOIA Officer,” but they’ve always had someone filling this role, even if under a different title. Before now, that position has been part of the job description of the Director of Communications for JMU, currently being Mary-Hope Vass, who also serves as the university spokesperson.
“The Director of Communications, which is me, and the folks who have had this position before me, have also served as the FOIA Officer for years,” Vass said.
Opening a position that dedicates more time to answering FOIA requests is not a new plan, Vass said.
“This is a plan that we have had within our office for some time, but due to staffing and challenges surrounding [COVID-19], it was pushed back, so now we are able to advertise and hire for this position,” Vass said.
Following this course of action, JMU will now have an individual that dedicates more time to processing FOIA requests, rather than this responsibility belonging to the Director of Communications.
Megan Rhyne is the executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, a “nonprofit alliance formed to promote expanded access to government records, meetings and other proceedings at the state and local level.” Rhyne said that while some may question whether this new title means that JMU wasn’t giving full attention to FOIA requests before now, she believes that’s not what’s implied. Instead, she said she believes JMU is looking to formalize and clarify structure within the communications office.
“This does not seem unusual to me,” Rhyne said. “Not knowing anything about [JMU], I can’t read anything into their actions, other than that they’re maybe doing some restructuring. I would be reluctant to read anything into it beyond just an organizational change.”
The job description itself encompasses more than processing FOIA requests. It also requires an ability to work with multiple departments, and focus on media-related tasks, one of those being an ability to “tag and sort media coverage to determine pitch success rates.” There’s no technical rule that a public body’s FOIA Officer must strictly process information requests, which is an aspect of JMU’s decision to pair this role with a Communications Analyst.
“The FOIA position has operated out of University Communications for many years,” Vass said. “This provides an opportunity to dedicate one person who is more of the FOIA main point of contact and has less duties and responsibilities, but also we’re still able to utilize them for other functions of our office.”
Although this prospective hire will not solely process FOIA requests, Vass explained that there’s a team networked across the campus set to work with them in answering these requests as quickly as possible.
“There’s an opportunity, and we feel that this would be very beneficial to not only JMU faculty and staff, but also the public who’s requesting information,” Vass said.
