In the past few weeks, JMU students have said goodbye to the popular anonymous app Yik Yak and said hello to its replacement: Sidechat.
The app’s changeover has gained widespread attention from a variety of different media sources, so much so that the switch has made headlines in The New York Times, which mentions that beyond just JMU, the app has sparked conversations on other campuses, including Harvard, Cornell, Tufts and Columbia.
Sidechat is similar to Yik Yak in many ways. Sharing the same purpose of anonymous communication, the apps came together through a merger. Like Yik Yak, Sidechat has become popular at and around colleges and universities.
Much of students’ data from the previous app has transferred over onto Sidechat, including emoji profiles and Yakarma. The new app also continues to ensure anonymity. Nonetheless, students have concerns — and the unexpected switch has come as a surprise for many students who spoke to The Breeze.
Sophomore Rachel Sandoval said she used Yik Yak to see what people were talking about.
“I downloaded Sidechat,” Sandoval said, “but not by choice, since no one could use Yik Yak after the switch.”
This is consistent with the app change. Since the switch occurred, several students, including those who’ve talked to The Breeze, have reported that Yik Yak is no longer available for any type of virtual interaction.
Aside from no longer being able to access Yik Yak anymore, another concern students have is that now, an email login is required while registering for the app — for JMU students, this would be their Dukes email address specifically. Sandoval called the new login process “invasive.”
Another sophomore, Evan Marshall, agreed.
“Having our email is a bad thing, being that it’s a social app that should not be associated with academics,” Marshall added.
The Breeze reached out to University Communications with questions about these privacy concerns. Ginny Cramer, JMU’s associate director of communications and deputy spokesperson, said JMU isn’t affiliated with Yik Yak or Sidechat and declined to answer.
Sandoval said Sidechat is “nice" yet a little unsettling, mentioning that it can be inconsistent at times. While she was scrolling, she said, it could quickly change from content that’s uplifting and motivational to something explicit and uncensored. Sidechat offers different groups based on different interests that students can join.
“It’s nice seeing the different groups but at the same time, it just does not have the same vibe as Yik Yak did,” Sandoval said. “With the different topics coming together in one feed, it can be a bit uncomfortable at times.”
Senior Jenny Olcott, on the other hand, said she’s never used Sidechat or Yik Yak at all. Olcott said aside from the fact that she doesn’t spend a lot of time on social media, she’s never been tempted to use either app simply because “the app is not a good use of my time.”
Olcott said she’d heard about the switch, but she didn’t necessarily understand why it happened. Olcott said she doesn’t feel like she’s missing out on anything going on around campus by not using the apps.
Despite Marshall having used Yik Yak previously, she said she hasn’t downloaded Sidechat because she’d rarely used Yik Yak beforehand — there was “no purpose in continuing and switching over,” she said. However, despite her reluctance in getting Sidechat, she can see it being the “new thing” around campus.
“From what I’ve heard, I see Sidechat is going places,” Marshall said. “It could be the new Yik Yak.”