JMU senior Casey Brewer won the 2022 Henry Fong Award, an international award that grants one student a scholarship to study at another International Network of Universities (INU) member university for one semester with a stipend of $2,000 for travel costs and living expenses. The last Henry Fong Award winner at JMU was Adam White in 2011.
Since she’s graduating this spring, Brewer, an honors student who’s studying cultural anthropology and East Asian studies, said the $2,000 award will go toward an internship abroad, rather than a semester studying abroad. However, the internship type and location haven’t been determined yet.
“I thought it would be a good next step to go somewhere and experience that new place,” Brewer said. “Since I have the award, the money will help with exploring this … It’s rewarding knowing I have furthered myself as a global citizen.”
INU is an international network comprising ten universities from across the world — including JMU and other universities in Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, Sweden, Spain, Argentina, Indonesia, and South Africa —that work together to give students new experiences. According to the INU website, Henry Fong Yun-Wah (1924-2022) was a philanthropist from Hong Kong, China, who believed in global education and wanted to help students gain opportunities and experience different cultures. Fong donated money to INU, creating the annual Henry Fong Award in 2006.
To be eligible to apply for the award, students must have participated in the annual International Student Seminar of Global Citizenship and Peace, which is one of the flagship activities that INU offers, where all ten universities come together to give students the opportunity to experience new knowledge of the world in different locations. The seminar is hosted annually, usually by Hiroshima University in Japan. In 2012 and 2015, however, the seminar was hosted by JMU.
Eleanor Luker, an INU coordinator, said the seminar allows institutions and students to share knowledge and expertise.
“This is a way to drive forward the internationalization strategy for each member, work collaboratively, enable staff and students to experience cultural learning opportunities, and for each member, it will help with different expertise in different areas,” Luker said.
During the 10-day seminar, Luker said students attend workshops, go to sessions on global citizenship and intercultural learning and travel around Japan learning about Japanese culture.
Brewer attended the 2022 INU seminar in August.
Students who attend the seminar are invited to apply for the Henry Fong Award. A student has won the award every year since its creation in 2006 with the exception of 2020 when the seminar couldn’t be held because of the pandemic. After the seminar, students must write an essay about the event and how it impacted them, taking into account what they learned about global citizenship.
Luker said a selection panel looks at the quality of the reflection essay, the academic reflections, and the understanding of global citizenship, then compares it to what global citizenship means to the student.
“Every year, we read through the essays and there are some outstanding entries and they all come from different perspectives, different backgrounds, and different subject areas,” Luker said. “It is a tough decision.”
Luker said the panel was impressed by Brewer’s essay because of how she thought global citizenship can come together: Although it’s an individual experience, the student learns to be a “part of a diverse whole,” rather than it being an “individual journey.” Brewer stated.
“Casey Brewer’s essay stood out of the rest because of her thoughts and reflections about global citizenship,” Luker said. “Casey Brewer was a very deserving winner for this award.”
Brewer said when found out she won the award, she was excited about how it would help her move in the right direction for future career opportunities.
She said wasn’t expecting to go abroad after graduation, Brewer said, but now that opportunity is available. Luker said INU is working to find Brewer an opportunity abroad.
“I felt really grateful and excited because it’s like a new chapter and pathway I didn’t think that I would have been able to do,” Brewer said.
