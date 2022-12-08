The University Recreation Center (UREC) hosted a Q&A panel Nov. 9 to discuss mental health, featuring three voices from across JMU to share their insight. Kevin Kustral, a junior at JMU who’s involved in mental health awareness; Matthew Hunsberger, the coordinator for mental health in the Dean’s Office; and Magali Laitem, a licensed clinical psychologist who works at JMU’s Counseling Center, took questions on taking care of mental wellbeing, resources available at JMU and how to help others in need of assistance.