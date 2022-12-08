Mason Walczak’s life changed after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the early fall. To show support for Walczak, a JMU senior and Sigma Nu Iota Delta chapter president, his fraternity brothers are hosting a number of fundraising events to raise money and awareness for cancers like non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
According to the Mayo Health Clinic, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer in which lymphocytes, or white blood cells, grow abnormally and form growths in the body. Typically, lymphocytes grow and die like any other cell, but with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, that doesn’t happen and the body keeps creating more. This overabundance of lymphocytes crowds the lymph nodes and causes them to swell.
Zachary Smith, junior and brother of Sigma Nu, organized a GoFundMe for Walczak on Nov. 4 — as of Dec. 7, the cause had reached nearly $38,000 in donations. In the description for the GoFundMe, Smith describes Walczak as charismatic, reliable, caring and an “essential member of our fraternity.”
To spread the word about Walczak to the community, Tim Miller, JMU’s vice president for Student Affairs, posted about Walczak on his Instagram, which led to many others sharing his story and donating to the GoFundMe, Christopher Fontana, a senior and brother of Sigma Nu, said.
“Support Mason!” Miller wrote in the post’s caption, followed by a link to Walczak’s GoFundMe. The post received over 1,000 likes.
Fontana and Alec Sbily, senior and brother of Sigma Nu, told The Breeze about a recent fundraiser with another fraternity on campus, Pi Kappa Alpha, on Nov. 13. Many members from both fraternities shaved their heads and each donated $10 to Walczak’s GoFundMe. The exact amount of money raised is unclear due to a flood of donations coming in from multiple platforms, including in-person donations, the GoFundMe and Instagram Live.
“[Mason] texted us later that day and was so thankful,” Sbily said. “He couldn’t believe that we actually did that for him.”
To grow support and donations, Fontana said Sigma Nu has green rubber bracelets that read “Mason Strong” and “Nobody Fights Alone” that cost $5. Fontana said they’ve sold roughly 350 bracelets, with around $1,750 raised. Sigma Nu has around 650 bracelets left for sale.
“All of the proceeds [for the bracelets] will go directly to Mason and his family,” James Townsend, senior vice president of Sigma Nu, said.
Townsend said Sigma Nu hosted a fundraiser dinner at Benny Sorrentino’s on Dec. 1, with all of the proceeds going to the Walczak family. Around 120 people showed up to the event, Fontana said.
Sigma Nu is also partnering with Be The Match, a non profit organization operated by the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) that helps blood cancer patients get life-saving transplants, according to its site. Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, as is typical with blood cancer, affects patients’ bone marrow — a sponge-like material in the middle of bones where most cells develop, according to Johns Hopkins.
Fontana said although being a bone marrow stem cell donor is rare, that isn’t stopping Sigma Nu. On Dec. 5, the fraternity hosted a drive to test students to see if they could be a bone marrow donor.
“The testing sites went very well. We had a great turnout,” Fontana wrote in an email. Sigma Nu and Be The Match tested roughly 100 people on campus.
On Dec. 7, the fraternity will be collaborating with Be The Match again to continue testing volunteer students as potential donors. The testing centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of D-Hall.
“If someone is a donor, they would volunteer to undergo a completely free bone marrow transplant to essentially save someone’s life,” Fontana said.
Although the support can get overwhelming, Walczak’s friends said he’s appreciative of everything the community has done for him. Townsend said Walczak gets comfort in the fact that his “home away from home” is supporting him.
As president of Sigma Nu and a member of JMU’s club lacrosse, Sbily and Smith said Walczak is seen as a role model with many people following his example.
“His athletic ability mixed with his kind heart makes him stand out amongst most,” Smith wrote in the GoFundMe description, “and we have no doubt in his ability to beat cancer.”
Contact Ashlee Thomspon at thomp6ab@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.