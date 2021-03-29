The Student Government Association (SGA) announced the winners for the March 23 student body election on BreezeTV's Friday show.
Jessani Collier, a sophomore political science major, was elected as student body president. She won against Ryan Ritter, a sophomore history and international relations double major. Collier received 53% of the votes, while Ritter won around 40%, according to information from SGA.
Xaivier Williams, a sophomore music education major, won against Charlie Jones, a public policy and administration and economics double major, for student representative to the Board of Visitors, with roughly 65% of the votes, according to SGA. Erin Snell and Noah Pope ran unopposed for student body vice president and executive treasurer, respectively. According to SGA, both Snell and Pope won approximately 95% of the votes.
