Bluestone Communications, JMU’s student-run public relations (PR) firm, has undergone significant changes during COVID-19. Nonetheless, it’s continued to provide services to six clients and real-life PR opportunities for students.
Jamison Crenshaw, JMU senior communications studies major (SCOM), has worked at Bluestone Communications since August 2020. She said that even though most meetings have been on Zoom, she’s still received worthwhile experiences working with local nonprofits and small businesses.
“My internship was canceled last summer, so working at Bluestone Communications has been a great second experience to get to work at,” Crenshaw said. “Even if it is virtual, I’m still working with other JMU students and clients.”
Olivia Hart, Bluestone Communications’ student firm director and a senior SCOM major at JMU, said that last semester, the Bluestone Communications team installed Bluestone Creative, which is mainly involved with graphic work and editing. Isaac Woo, faculty director of the firm, said in a press release that the firm received many applications from media arts and design (SMAD), writing, rhetoric and technical communication (WRTC) and graphic design majors for Bluestone Creative.
“[Bluestone Creative] has been beneficial for our clients because we could offer more creative services,” Woo said. “It is also beneficial for students because they can have more chances to collaborate with students from different majors.”
Bluestone Communications also has opportunities for professional development that can help students gain skills needed to work in public relations. For example, Hart said that last week, the team held a workshop where they learned about social media analytics, tracking social media content and increasing audience engagement.
“Because we work directly with clients, we as students get to really develop our communication skills in a professional environment,” Hart said.
Working with six different clients in a pandemic, Hart said most of the communication and meetings with them are done through Zoom calls.
“Even with [COVID-19], we still have been able to host events for our clients,” Hart said. “Some of the teams have been working on in-person events that they’ll be able to do following [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)] guidelines, which we’re really excited about.”
Woo said they also increased the number of students accepted to work at Bluestone Communications because so many students' internships had been canceled because of the pandemic.
“There’s also been more of a demand from clients, and so with that, we’ve realized there’s been a need for more students to help build our account teams up,” Hart said. “We also recognized it’s such a great experience for students to have, so we would like to keep growing the firm to give more students these opportunities.”
Crenshaw said working at Bluestone Communications has helped her during COVID-19 because it’s rare for students to have agency experience coming straight out of college. She said Bluestone is one of 30 nationally affiliated student-run PR firms in the nation, which has caught the attention from employers across the country.
“It's definitely a leg up when it comes to job searching because you've already been doing the work of a PR agency,” Crenshaw said.
Woo said that having to work online has provided students with adaptability skills that’ll be beneficial when they start working at PR firms once they leave JMU.
“The university offers a lot of opportunities for students regardless of the current [COVID-19] situation, and I hope more students take advantage of this opportunity,” Woo said.
