JMU will no longer require its students to be vaccinated for COVID-19, according to an email from President Jonathan Alger today.
“In light of current circumstances and guidance, and this high vaccination rate in our community, we are no longer requiring individual students or employees to obtain COVID-19 vaccinations,” Alger said in the email.
This move follows changes made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) to Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination protocol and advice for state universities.
JMU eliminated its employee vaccine requirement Jan. 17 after Youngkin filed an executive order preventing universities and other state institutions from requiring employees to be vaccinated or disclose their vaccination status “as a condition of their employment.” This executive order rescinded a previous executive order signed by former Gov. Ralph Northam (D) that required state employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Miyares, a 1998 alumnus, followed Youngkin by filing his first-ever legal opinion last week, stating Virginia state universities can’t require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of students’ enrollment or in-person attendance.
The email highlighted JMU’s vaccination rate, with roughly 92% of students and 91% of employees fully or partially vaccinated as of Jan. 6. It also said JMU “strongly [recommends]” that members of the community get vaccinated and that there’s “significant and compelling medical data” that the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness and death.
Contact the news desk at breezenews@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.