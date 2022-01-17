Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) signed an executive directive Saturday rescinding a previous executive directive signed by former Gov. Ralph Northam (D), which required state employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The new directive states that no state employees are required to be vaccinated or disclose their vaccination status “as a condition of their employment.”
According to an email sent to faculty and staff in response to the governor’s Jan. 15 executive order, there’s no longer a requirement for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, report their vaccination status or undergo weekly screening testing.
The email said there are advantages to the vaccine and that employees are “strongly encouraged to be vaccinated.” Information on testing and an upcoming vaccine clinic was provided.
JMU’s mask policy, which requires students, faculty and staff to wear masks in indoor spaces when in the presence of others regardless of vaccination status, is still in effect. The email said employees can request a set of N-95 masks for personal use.
Some faculty and community members responded to the email on Twitter. Associate professor of religion Alan Levinovitz said the email greatly frustrated him.
“I would like to see JMU acknowledge that what they are being forced to do — if that is the case — is not something that they would wish to do,” Levinovitz said. “The fact that that wasn't in the email hurts me deeply.”
Levinovitz pointed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines, which state that COVID-19 vaccines can prevent hospitalization. Levinovitz said JMU has a duty to make sure that students, faculty and staff aren’t contributing to overwhelming hospitals with severe COVID-19 cases.
“If Harrisonburg hospitals are overwhelmed, JMU’s administration won't even be able to point to a line in the email that says we wish we could have done otherwise,” Levinovitz said.
Levinovitz said JMU’s a “wonderful place” that has treated him well but that he disagrees with JMU’s automatic compliance and the lack of pushback shown
“I think it really is a model of what a great university is, and a part of my frustration and anger upon seeing this email arrive was the disjunct between the university that I know and the university that was represented in the words of the email,” Levinovitz said.
Mary-Hope Vass, director of communications and university spokesperson, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by The Breeze. This article will be updated once a response is received.
