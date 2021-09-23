When Maryam Sharifian, a JMU assistant professor in early childhood education and the director of Early Childhood Initiatives, and her grant-coordinating team heard that a grant was available to work with childcare centers, they immediately knew JMU had to be a part of it.
After Sharifian and her team submitted their letter of request in May, the team put their heads together and prepared their final proposal, which included information regarding what opportunities this grant could provide to specific local preschool centers.
On July 1, the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation (VECF) awarded a $3.6 million mixed-delivery grant — a grant that provides private and community childcare centers with any assistance they need using private and public funding and social service programs — to JMU. Sharifian currently directs the grant and works alongside her two grant coordinators, Stacey Bosserman and Yvonne Frazier, and their grant-coordinating team.
“I think seeing that there was this opportunity was inspiring for us, and that was the main reason [we applied for the grant],” Sharifian said. “We are not just talking; we are not just theorizing — we are practicing.”
Sharifian has previously worked in the U.N. and in other international educational programs focused on bringing education to lower income families. She said she carried her experience from those programs to her outreach in the U.S. alongside this grant. The grant will provide funding for childcare centers, Sharifian said, that’ll be accessible to families of lower financial status. In addition to this, she said, the grant will help families with diverse backgrounds — such as second-language speakers, children with special needs and other backgrounds.
Sharifian said her goal and passion has always been helping and supporting children and their families. She specifically cites closing the gaps between access in an equitable way as a main focus of hers.
“I hear that faculty don’t have childcare access, so they have to bring their kids to work, or I see families who are working two or three jobs where there is no after-school or before-school care,” Sharifian said. “These are not supposed to be problems in the First World.”
One of the biggest hopes Sharifian has with the mixed-delivery grant is to provide sustainability to childcare centers throughout the year; specifically, if a child leaves a childcare center before their term is over, the childcare center wouldn’t lose that money.
“When you have a child who comes and then leaves, you lose the amount of money the providers give,” Sharifian said. “This is not a sustainable way for [centers].”
Sharifian said the grant helps bring sustainability to the childcare system, allowing providers to worry less and have a secure amount of money to increase the quality of their programs.
The mixed-delivery grant funds admissions for these qualifying families throughout the areas of Harrisonburg, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Rappahannock, Paige, Winchester, Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro. In total, there are 23 childcare centers that the grant will fund admissions for. The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center (HRCDCC), directed by Delores Jameson, will be one of 23 childcare centers participating in the grant.
“It was a huge, huge blessing to our program and to families that are using our program,” Jameson said. “It truly felt like Christmas day when I was able to go to several parents and say, ‘Verify your income for me, and this is what I have to offer you.’ It just felt like I was giving them a huge present.”
In addition to providing access to local childcare centers for low-income families, the grant covers other aspects of the childcare system.
Pamela Houck opened the Shenandoah Valley Child Development Center (SVCDC) 33 years ago for her six-month-old daughter. Now, with Houck as the center’s director and her daughter as its owner, she said one of the biggest problems they’ve run into, alongside other centers, is staffing — especially after COVID-19.
Houck said SVCDC and other centers needed to create a substitute pool, similar to public school systems, to be able to accommodate the shortage of staffing. In addition to this, she said, they’ve had to cut back facility hours, get multiple donations from food banks and other grants and cut back their population of students. Houck said she hopes this grant provides sustainability to her business, especially after recovering from these challenges.
“We can’t put America back to work without childcare,” Houck said. “We also can’t put America back to work with childcare centers only running at 50% capacity. Something needs to happen, and it needs to happen on a bigger scale nationwide.”
Houck said she believes the mixed-delivery grant can be a part of the solution to that. In addition, she also said she thinks that by increasing the childcare teacher wages, the quality of teaching they’re providing will improve.
“It takes somebody with a heart for ministry to be able to work in the center because it’s hard, long hours,” Houck said. “If this grant continues, it’s a win-win — not only for the state of Virginia, but across the nation.”
