Since the onset of COVID-19, not only have students been dealing with the possibility of contracting the virus, but they’ve also been battling the increase in mental health issues that have come along with the pandemic.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 56.2% of adults aged 18-24 have reported symptoms of anxiety and depressive disorders during the pandemic. This age group includes most college students.
Due to this increase, there’s been an expansion in resources that provide help for students during this time. Between JMU’s Counseling Center and Harrisonburg’s Community Counseling Center, there are multiple resources for students.
Brian Martin, executive director of CCC, discussed the increase in clients he's seen during the pandemic.
“I believe the pandemic has had an overall detrimental effect on the mental health of many JMU students and other residents of Harrisonburg,” Martin said. “I have been working with several students who have experienced reduced social interactions with peers, leading to increased depression and anxiety.”
CCC doesn’t only work with JMU students, but with the entire community of Harrisonburg.
“I have also been working with students, both at JMU and school-aged children — students who have struggled and continue to struggle with virtual school where there is reduced structure in classes and fewer motivations to complete schoolwork,” Martin said.
CCC has made several different objectives since the start of the pandemic to make this stressful time easier on the community.
“Our first goal during the pandemic was to remain operational and able to serve those who need our services,” Martin said. “We knew that the pandemic and the ensuing business and school closures would likely both increase the stress and exacerbate mental illness in community members, as well as possibly lead to an increase of uninsured residents due to job loss.”
According to KFF, out of the adults who reported anxiety and depressive disorders, 53.4% have experienced job loss in their household since the start of the pandemic.
Martin said that CCC has continued to be a resource for the community throughout the pandemic, with virtual and in-person meetings following the social distancing guidelines.
Katherine Weiss, a member of Bluestone Communications, a student run publications firm, discussed affordability for students looking for help off-campus.
“CCC is a great resource for students who are struggling and need to find somewhere off-campus and local to go because of the quality therapy they can receive as well as their affordability,” Weiss said. “Clients do not have to use insurance, and CCC works out a price based on what the client can afford.”
There are on-campus JMU counseling options for students, but Weiss said that JMU services are often in high demand, which in certain cases lead to group sessions that not everyone is comfortable with.
While CCC is a great resource for students looking to go off-campus, there are also options for students that JMU provides on campus and virtually. The JMU website lists all the resources for students seeking help.
For students uncomfortable with meeting in person, JMU offers students free access to Therapy Assistance Online. This resource gives students access to specific modules that cover over 50 topics in regards to students' mental health.
TAO also offers “personal logs,” which students can use to track their behaviors. There are different log types that students can use, such as ones for anxiety, behavioral issues, acceptance and commitment, substance use and cognitive behavioral issues.
Students can also use TAO’s “mindfulness library,” where they can watch videos that walk them through different mental exercises that assist with managing mental health. The videos include breathing exercises, meditation and awareness activities.
Listed on the website, the five main types of sessions that JMU Counseling offers include individual, couple and group sessions, treatment programs and consultation services.
These sessions offer a variety of different focuses for students, with the four most common being stress management, depression, anxiety and coping with traumatic experiences.
There are also specific resources listed on the JMU website for coping with COVID-19. There are care package options for students and several links to helpful resources such as videos, articles, and workbooks.
JMU Counseling and CCC acknowledged that COVID-19 has caused stress for many students, and wants them to know that there are multiple options for students to receive help on and off campus.
“I would recommend that students seek out help, whether that is professional counseling or other social supports,” Martin said. “Counseling can be a chance to talk about what is going on, as well as an opportunity to have consistent meetings with someone while such meetings may be limited.”
Contact Mackenzie Munn at munnmc@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.