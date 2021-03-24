When six freshmen interviewed by The Breeze walked into their respective JMU COVID-19 isolation dorms, they all said they expected that public safety measures would apply, especially in a building where all residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, they quickly found out the opposite was true: Students flouted mask guidelines, socialized with others outside their isolation hall and even left the building to walk around campus, head downtown or visit other friends.
JMU has two types of COVID-19 dorms: isolation buildings, and quarantine buildings. Isolation is for those who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, and quarantine is for those who’ve had close contact with someone COVID-19-positive but haven’t tested positive themselves.
The JMU “COVID-19 Isolation Protocol” webpage states, “Students must remain in their isolation hall as much as possible,” as well as saying that “Public Safety will provide routine security for isolation buildings.” However, every student interviewed by The Breeze said they never saw anyone resembling a resident adviser (RA) or any kind of enforcer of public health policy, including anyone or anything to watch over who may be entering or exiting isolation dormitories and where they may be going. As one freshman who requested anonymity in fear of backlash from JMU said, “There was absolutely no authority” — something several students described to The Breeze as “dangerous.”
Each student said that when they walked into their hall, they found themselves alone with no guide. Though students are supposed to be contacted electronically by a “liaison” who’s available to answer questions within 12 hours after their arrival, freshman undeclared major Elaina Fazio wasn’t contacted until her sixth day in Willow Hall, one of JMU’s designated isolation buildings. She moved in Wednesday, March 10, but said she didn’t hear from her liaison until Tuesday, March 16, over halfway through her assigned isolation period.
With no university personnel to monitor students in the isolation dorms, all six students said they were able to act freely, even if their actions contradicted public health expectations, such as directives to not come into close contact with non-infected individuals. JMU specifically states that individuals in isolation can socialize with each other, as they’re already infected with the virus, but the university strongly discourages students in isolation from interacting with anyone not in isolation. Though, there’s no enforcement of that suggestion, handing students full reign to who they interact with and where they go. One freshman who requested anonymity due to fear of backlash from isolation dorm hallmates said it was the closest thing she’s experienced to her expectation of what college is supposed to look like.
“I’m a freshman, so I never really got to experience, like, real college, if that makes sense,” she said. “Being in the [isolation] dorms, it actually felt like a real college experience.”
Tim Miller, JMU vice president for student affairs, said that while he understands the concern around COVID-19-positive students exiting the isolation buildings and interacting with others, university administration isn’t interested in creating a “police state” out of JMU. Instead, he said, they choose to trust their students to make decisions in line with public health guidance.
“When we talked to other schools and we saw some other things in other countries where they put things on lockdown and they actually put, like, security officers at entrances, for me, that’s not OK — that’s not JMU,” Miller said. “I want to be able to trust and rely on our students to make good choices. I also am not interested in creating that sort of police state around this.”
Miller also said that some isolation and quarantine buildings have RAs who have tested positive, and JMU police officers know to do a loop around the isolation and quarantine buildings in their normal routes, though they don’t enter the building to avoid putting themselves in danger of contracting the virus. However, all students interviewed by The Breeze said they never saw any form of authority: RAs, police officers or anyone else. While emphasizing that JMU does have a degree of monitoring presence, Miller agreed that, “It is not a minute to minute, 24 hours a day monitoring of the entrances.”
Every student The Breeze interviewed said that while the liaisons were available for consultation and signs were hung in the hallways providing basic information about how isolation worked, there was little direct communication from JMU of any guidelines or expectations. There was even less enforcement or monitoring of policies such as mask guidelines — every student interviewed by The Breeze said no one wears masks in the halls.
One of the posters hung in the isolation buildings reads in bold, “You are expected to stay in your hall the vast majority of the time.” The sign continues, “In very limited situations, such as seeking medical treatment or taking out the trash, you should limit your interaction from others.” However, all of the students interviewed said that without individuals to enforce those guidelines, the words were empty. Referencing the use of posters and the liaisons to share information without anyone in person to monitor the isolated individuals, freshman chemistry and biology double major Hayden Chewning said, “[The guidelines are] just passively there.”
“It’s a very unregulated situation that’s very dangerous,” one of the freshmen who requested anonymity said. “I think [it] could have caused lots of outbreaks and exposure without people realizing it.”
Miller said that JMU does present plenty of clear information to students with the posters and liaisons. He made the distinction between a lack of clarity and a lack of attention, saying that it’s not the university’s fault if students don’t choose to read the guidance provided to them.
“Not reading it and it not being clear are, honestly, kind of different,” Miller said. “We have a lot of information we present, but if they don’t read it, there’s only so much we can do … It’s not unclear, it’s a choice to just not do it.”
And as JMU doesn’t track who walks out of the isolation and quarantine dorms, it also doesn’t track who walks in. Multiple freshmen who were assigned to Harper Allen-Lee Hall, formerly known as Ashby Hall, which JMU is using as an isolation building, separately recounted an incident where one of the Harper Allen-Lee Hall residents invited two friends into the building. One of those individuals, who was aware the building was housing students who had tested positive for COVID-19, kept his mask on, though no one else in the room was wearing one. However, the other individual walked in wearing a mask but proceeded to remove it, unaware the building was for isolating those who’ve tested positive. When one of the Harper Allen-Lee residents asked the non-COVID-19-positive student if he was aware where he was, multiple freshmen who spoke to The Breeze said, the visiting student turned and ran out of the building.
Additionally, several freshmen who stayed in Harper Allen-Lee Hall told similar stories of students from the isolation dorm at Willow Hall making the trek to socialize with the residents of the isolation dorm at Harper Allen-Lee. Though both populations had presumably already tested positive and couldn’t infect each other, the individuals who were supposed to be isolating in Willow made the trek from the Lakeside area of JMU’s campus to the Bluestone area.
Chewning said that while the prospect of having unregulated COVID-19-positive individuals wandering campus or flouting other public health guidelines is concerning, he’s not sure what JMU should do. He said that while strict enforcement would feel like an overstep by the university into students’ lives, the situation needs to be addressed to keep the JMU and Harrisonburg community safe. Miller also emphasized that “everything about this virus … is about personal choice.”
“I feel like, at the stage of being in college, like, we are adults … we should haven’t to be babied,” Chewning said. “Theoretically, [JMU should enforce guidelines], but I don’t see a practical way of doing it.”
Miller expressed a similar sentiment, saying that JMU wants to trust its students to make wise choices in line with public health and safety.
“While we do have some staff in or around these buildings, we don’t have ‘round-the-clock police presence — we’re not going to do that,” Miller said. “This is still a JMU experience; it’s not a police state, so we’re not gonna put someone at every door. And, we need to trust that people will take care of themselves and take care of the community when they’re in these spaces.”
JMU has also chosen not to require exit testing for students leaving isolation. Though a positive test is required to enter isolation, a negative test isn’t required to leave. One freshman who spoke to The Breeze requested anonymity to speak freely without fearing backlash from the university said she personally witnessed people finishing their isolation period and leaving Harper Allen-Lee Hall while still symptomatic. Another freshman who said she was only in isolation for five days in Harper-Allen Lee said because of the timing of her COVID-19 test, she wasn’t sure if her contagion period had ended when her isolation stint ended.
“I actually don’t know the, like, actual date I should have, like, not been contagious anymore,” one of the freshmen said. “For all I could’ve known, I could’ve left the [isolation] dorm and still had [COVID-19].”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released guidance for higher education institutions, stating that exit testing is not required:
“CDC does NOT recommend retesting individuals who do not have symptoms and had a positive test within 3 months of the initial testing date. Data currently suggest that some individuals who were previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 will continue to test positive due to residual virus material but are unlikely to be infectious.”
Miller said that JMU also chooses not to exit test because of the possibility of having to place students back into quarantine or isolation. If a student gets through a 14-day isolation or quarantine period and then tests positive on their way out, he said, Virginia Department of Health guidelines would dictate that the student be put back under isolation/quarantine protocols. As Miller said, “I don’t want to say to a student, ‘Hey, let’s exit test you,’ because if we do and they are positive, they’re going back in for 14 more days, and no one wants to do this for 28 days.”
Ultimately, Miller said, the university is playing a balance game between public safety and individual liberty. As he said, “We’re a university for students from the beginning of this, so we’re trying to focus on the student experience, even when they’re going through a not ideal situation.”
“This is a university, not a police state,” Miller said. “When it comes down to it, you could catch lots of people speeding if you put cops on every single mile on every single road — that’s not America, that’s not JMU, that’s not us. I don’t want our students to feel like they’re being watched by police. I want them to know that we trust them and believe that they’re going to make the right choices.”
For one of the freshmen who requested anonymity to feel safe speaking freely about her experience, the lack of control over the isolation and quarantine dorms is a public health risk that needs to be addressed before it adversely affects members of the JMU community if, as she said, it hasn’t already.
“It’s very dangerous and concerning,” the freshman said. “For anyone out there who is trying to be safe, and they try to go to a dining hall, and then someone who has [COVID-19] knowingly goes to a dining hall, too — all of a sudden, all those people are at risk. It’s very dangerous.”
