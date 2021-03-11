JMU biology professors Bisi Velayudhan and Corey Cleland received $359,768 from the National Science Foundation to run a 10-week research program at JMU for the next three summers.
As a part of the NSF’s Research Experiences for Undergraduates Program, each cycle will accept up to 10 community college students who’ll live on campus and conduct research with faculty mentors. The deadline to apply for this summer’s program is March 15, and the session will be held May 23 through July 30.
Research from the College Board found that 51% of all undergraduates enrolled at public two-year colleges identify as a race or ethnicity other than white. According to a survey by USA Today, 70% of the STEM field is white.
Velayudhan and Cleland wanted to provide research opportunities for community college students, underrepresented populations in STEM and first-generation college students. In August, they applied for a grant from the NSF.
“There were very, very few summer research programs that primarily or exclusively serve community college students,” Cleland said. “This is a group that needs attention. So, we’re filling that gap.”
Those accepted into the program will receive a $6,000 stipend and will be able to attend weekly workshops in data science and professional development. Because of COVID-19, these workshops may be held virtually — however, Cleland said research projects are expected to be conducted in person.
This program isn’t new to JMU — the department of mathematics and statistics and the department of chemistry and biochemistry also receive funding from NSF to host REU sites. Velayudhan said she was interested in applying for the grant after biology department head Casonya Johnson approached her about it. Velayudhan’s passion for the program, she said, comes from her prior experience with service activities that promote diversity and inclusion.
“This program is, honestly, very near to my heart,” Velayudhan said.
While JMU’s biology department recruits nationally for the program, Cleland said it’s targeting Virginia community colleges in particular. These potential partnerships may provide more interest in JMU as a transfer site for students.
“I am so excited about the program, and very pleased about the opportunity to increase our transfer student community,” Johnson said in an email. “We have an outstanding team of faculty researchers who will train and mentor students over the summer.”
Velayudhan said students who are accepted into the program will be able to choose from a variety of research topics, including neurobiology, biomechanics and marine biology. She said the students will work with biology professors who specialize in these topics.
The department of chemistry and biochemistry will also be providing faculty mentors. In addition to faculty-to-student mentorship, Velayudhan said program participants may have the opportunity to work with JMU students during their research projects.
Cleland said that the program will provide community college students with research experience that they can apply to their own education and future careers. He said JMU provides the perfect atmosphere for the REU program because the university’s faculty are fully committed to mentoring students for research.
“We connect with students through research opportunities,” Cleland said. “That's what we do best.”
Contact Kamryn Koch at kochkr@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.