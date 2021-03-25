Harrisonburg expanded its mental health and crisis intervention resources with the help of a federal grant written by two JMU professors. It’s served over 160 community members in need of support since last September.

Amanda Teye and Liliokanaio Peaslee, two political science professors, wrote The Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Grant, which provided $750,000 for mental health resources in the area. The grant helped create co-response teams (CRTs) with a full-time mental health clinician, expanded crisis intervention training for public safety officers and provided resources for female offenders.

“What we hope to see is that the number of 911 calls from that individual person, and overall the mental health community, will go down because people understand that there’s … a host of other resources that they can call upon,” Teye said.

Teye and Peaslee said the co-response teams will set up individuals and families with longer-term care and help with funding for necessities like groceries and medication. Funding for women in the justice system is going toward treatment programs in the Gemeinschaft Women’s Home.

“We love [working on these reforms], and I think we will start to see significant outcomes,” Teye said. “[With] one person at a time, you start to see a change, so rather than committing crimes and having frequent interactions with drug use, you’re reducing those interactions.”

Kelly Royston, the crisis intervention team coordinator and Rockingham-Harrisonburg joint mental health collaboration program coordinator, said Harrisonburg received a grant in 2015 that allowed the city to create more mental health resources. However, the community need was outpacing the resources available. She said that prior to the grant, there was a two-and-a-half-weeklong waitlist for individuals to get access to community resources.

“I wanted to see things change in our county,” Royston said. “I wanted to see us be one of the leaders in co-response teams because there’s really not many co-response teams out there.”

The crisis intervention teams designed a 40-hour course to train public safety officers on resources that are available for community members. Royston said that since October, the time officers in the area spent on mental health calls decreased from over 200 hours to approximately 150 hours.

“The other day, my team went out and the only calls I had was just them on it, and not a single mental health call went out through the whole county,” Royston said. “That’s pretty amazing that the people [we were] following up with could have been the ones that [were] going to call 911 … So, I feel like we’re doing something right there.”

Teye said the team has many community partners they work with, like Rockingham-Harrisonburg Court Services Unit director Ann Marie Freeman, the commonwealth attorney’s office and Royston and the crisis intervention teams.

“I’m not the only one passionate about this; we’ve got some excellent, excellent community partners in a local area,” Teye said. “We’re just lucky to work with people that are more passionate than us by miles.”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, one in five adults in the U.S. lives with mental illness. Royston said she’s passionate about mental health and the justice system because mental illness impacts many lives.

“If you think about it, in your group of friends or your family members, there’s somebody that’s dealing with mental illness — it’s that common,” Royston said. “I think that’s one reason why I stay so passionate about, it is because we all want to be treated the same.”

Peaslee said people in academia have access to resources not available to many community members. She said she encourages students to talk to local policymakers and take classes that teach skills to help the community.

“We find that with all of our communities ... they often don’t have the capacity to do the kind of evidence research and grant-seeking,” Peaslee said. “We are an asset for the community, and I think we have a responsibility to use it.”

Teye said the community has a civic duty to care about these issues, and investing in mental health resources saves the community money. Peaslee said that while cost matters for some people, the community should focus on the human cost of mass incarceration and unaddressed mental health issues that have devastated families and communities.

“There are definitely racial, ethnic and gender disparities in criminal justice outcomes, and we have to be concerned about that,” Teye said. “Everybody in America should be passionate about justice reform.”

