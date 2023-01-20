Anne van Leeuwen, an associate professor of philosophy at JMU, received the inaugural Patterson Prize from Simone de Beauvoir Studies, a scholarly journal dedicated to the philosopher of the same name.
Van Leeuwen wrote “Useless Mouths: Value, Women’s Work and the Struggle against Exploitation,” which she describes as a Marxist-feminist reading of de Beauvoir’s 1945 play “Useless Mouths.” In her article, van Leeuwen uses contemporary references like the pandemic to show how “Useless Mouths” and its themes can be translated for the current day.
Van Leeuwen was one of two winners; the journal also awarded the prize to Mickaëlle Provost, a French philosopher. In the future, Simone de Beauvoir Studies will award the Patterson Prize to a French- and English-speaking philosophy scholar in alternating years. The prize was named after Yolanda Patterson, the former editor-in-chief of Simone de Beauvoir Studies who died last May.
Jennifer McWeeney, an associate professor of philosophy at Worcester Polytechnic Institute and current editor-in-chief of Simone de Beauvoir Studies, said it’s “quite an achievement” for van Leeuwen to have received the Patterson Prize, seeing as this is the first year the prize has been awarded.
McWeeney said the journal’s criteria for the Patterson Prize required general excellence in writing, as well as a connection to the studies and work of de Beauvoir. Another criterion the committee looked for was “the ability to move between disciplines,” she said. Because van Leeuwen focused on “Useless Mouths,” which McWeeney called an “understudied piece,” she stood out.
Van Leeuwen first heard about the Patterson Prize when the Simone de Beauvoir Society, which publishes the journal, put out a call for papers to submit for the prize. Applicants had to submit a paper of up to 8,000 words that had something to do with the legacy and work of Simone de Beauvoir.
Van Leeuwen said she’d wanted to write about de Beauvoir’s work for some time, specifically this play. Her next project is a book that, while not entirely focused on de Beauvoir, will build upon the ideas that van Leeuwen presented in her piece.
Miranda Lattimer, a sophomore at JMU, said that in the PHIL 390 class she took last semester with van Leeuwen, the professor used other texts to show how they can be used in contemporary settings. PHIL 390 is a special topics class, but van Leeuwen’s lecture focused on gender, race and class.
The prize-winning article builds on the ideas discussed in that course.
“The article is all about, in many ways, women’s work and this view that so much of the work that is assigned to women, socially … is work that is viewed as not socially valuable,” van Leeuwen said.
Van Leeuwen said she wrote the article while pregnant, and finished the piece just before her daughter was born. When van Leeuwen presented the paper at a philosophy conference in October, her then-18-month-old daughter sat in her lap during the presentation.
“There’s no support for mothers in academic contexts,” van Leeuwen said. “I feel like it really illustrates, in a lot of ways, the point of the paper.”
Van Leeuwen said she feels her paper’s meaning is that women are expected to be caregivers with no support. In addition to there being no support for women, she said, there’s no institutional support for people who have been caregivers in other ways, such as those caring for a sick or elderly relative.. She said the pandemic made it harder for people to do caregiving work.
Even though van Leeuwen only briefly met the woman for whom the prize is named, she’s still appreciative to receive it. Van Leeuwen said that Patterson was a "kind person and generous scholar."
“It’s nice that [Yolanda Patterson’s] life and her work is being commemorated in this way,” van Leeuwen said. “To win this prize is really a big honor.”
Contact Elle Hart at hart2ej@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.