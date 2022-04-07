Sitting in the auditorium of Wilson Hall, a buzz can be heard as the JMU community gathers to hear vital data on the social climate and perception of JMU.
The results come from an external study on the climate of JMU, conducted by Rankin & Associates Consulting — a consulting firm that focuses on “assisting educational institutions in maximizing equity” through assessment and intervention strategies.
The survey has been in the works since 2017, Heather Coltman, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said. The idea came from the task force for inclusion, and subgroups within the task force. The study working group is composed of 36 faculty and staff members and four students.
Aderonke Adesanya, one of the three co-chairs of the Climate Study Working Group said in an October interview with The Breeze that the survey will help JMU reflect on and address vital issues to the JMU community.
“We’re very intentional about this,” Adesanya said. “It’s not just something that’s going to be done or shoved aside.”
The study was open to everyone in the JMU community — students, faculty and staff — throughout September and October 2021. It had 112 questions, with 18 being open responses that anyone could fill out.
Coltman said the study would give quantitative data on people’s perceptions and experiences at JMU.
“We all hear stories, and everybody’s got a story and everybody’s got anecdotes, but by getting strong participation, we can really get a good sense of what might not be working right,” Coltman said.
Emil Cunningham, vice president of external relations for Rankin & Associates Consulting, led several presentations on Tuesday and will hold another virtual session April 11. The full report and PowerPoint for the study will be released after the last presentation.
A school’s climate is defined by Rankin & Associates Consulting as the attitudes and behaviors of the staff and students and the institution’s policies that impact the “level of respect for individuals’ needs, abilities and potential.” Cunningham said the climate is measured by personal experiences, perceptions and institutional efforts.
With a 17% response rate, or 4,450 returned surveys, Cunningham said some of the results can’t be generalized to the entire JMU population; most surveys aim to hit a 30% response rate to apply the results to an entire population. Despite this, Cunningham said responses can be generalized to specific demographics with high response rates, like faculty and staff, and the data can be used to compare different experiences.
“Overall, people [are like] ‘It’s not that good,’” Cunningham said. “In the middle of [COVID-19] — folks have everything else going on — 17% of your entire campus population take the survey. I’m ecstatic. I am very happy. That means you had more than 4,400 people who decided that this was important.”
Comfort on campus
In the general climate, 69% of all respondents said they were comfortable.
“Boom, there you go, we can stop there … More than two-thirds of people are comfortable,” Cunningham said jokingly. “That’s unfortunately where a lot of people stop.”
Cunningham went on to explain that people that identify as a marginalized group, like women, people on the trans-spectrum and Black and Indigenous people of color (BIPOC) are significantly less comfortable on campus.
Cunningham said male students reported having a higher sense of belonging than trans-spectrum students, and white students had a higher sense of belonging than BIPOC students.
“[Conducting a climate assessment] is tough, because it asks you to look in the mirror and see all of your beauty and your flaws at the same time,” Cunningham said. “My charge here this morning is to honestly just share the information, share the results and allow [you all] to ask questions.”
According to the results of the survey, 21% of the respondents experienced exclusionary behavior or harassment on campus since the summer of 2019 and 37% of respondents said it happened five or more times. Only 11% of respondents officially reported the conduct.
Accessibility
Cunningham said the main barriers facing respondents were classroom buildings, labs and parking, as well as technological barriers in virtual meeting platforms and accessible electronic formats.
In qualitative responses from those who took the survey themes like inadequate building facilities, parking barriers and technological barriers.
“I encourage you, when you read the report … Read through the narrative and the voices and stories, because what comes out then is a whole host of context,” Cunningham said.
Unwanted sexual contact
According to the survey results, 16% of all respondents said they experienced unwanted sexual contact while being a member of the JMU community. This includes relationship violence, sexual harassment, stalking and sexual assault.
In the responses for sexual assault, 47% of respondents said it happened within the past year, 67% said alcohol or drugs were involved and 62% said it happened within the first year of college.
Cunningham pointed to the “Red Zone,” a time between move-in day and the first-holiday break, in which most sexual assaults occur.
Cunningham said that 70% of respondents reported that the sexual assault happened off campus, and 42% reported that the perpetrator was a JMU student.
Thirty six percent of respondents didn’t report the assault for a multitude of reasons: either because they were embarrassed or scared nothing would happen to the perpetrator, they didn’t think it was that serious or because they felt personally responsible for the assault.
“That one is hard for me,” Cunningham said. “Feeling personally responsible for somebody else taking advantage. We need to figure out a way to change the language; we need a way to change the culture.”
Leaving JMU
Thirty nine percent of people who filled out the survey said they have had serious thoughts about leaving JMU, including 67% of instructional faculty and 62% of staff. The top reasons for faculty and staff considering leaving JMU were the salary or pay and not feeling valued by JMU.
Twenty nine percent of undergraduates considered leaving JMU because they felt like they didn’t have a place of belonging, for personal reasons, lack of social life or wanting to transfer to another school — mostly in their first and second years.
These reasons were echoed by graduate students, who said they considered leaving because they didn’t have a place of belonging, they didn’t feel valued or they don’t feel comfortable being themselves.
Xaiver Williams, student representative to the Board of Visitors, said this was one of the data points that disappointed him the most.
“I have no other reason than to believe that there is a sense of disconnect between students feel like they belong on this campus, because we may not be addressing their needs directly,” Williams said.
Successes and challenges
Despite the many challenges people faced, Cunningham also pointed to the successes the JMU community communicated through the survey.
The majority of faculty and staff felt that they had job security, had clear processes for promotion and that JMU valued research and teaching.
Eighty percent of students felt valued by JMU faculty in general, 78% felt valued by JMU staff and 82% said they felt valued by JMU faculty in the classroom.
Moving forward
Cunningham noted that when interpreting this data, JMU is not all that unique and many universities experience a microcosm of issues like sexism, racism, classism and heterosexism.
“We need to make sure that we understand and acknowledge that what happens outside does affect us,” Cunningham said. “I think more than anything, we actually have to call a spade a spade because if we don’t name it if we hide … because of a fear of something that we’re missing an opportunity to do our [community] true justice.”
In an email to students, JMU said that “going forward, The Climate Study Response and Implementation Team will be working to establish the next steps in response to the climate study results” and that there’ll be open invitations to focus groups later in April to discuss the results.
Prior to the presentation, Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, and Coltman thanked the many people involved with the study.
“There is … response and implementation team that has been working to anticipate what our next steps will be,” Coltman said. “And, of course, that work is going to continue, certainly through the rest of the semester, in the summer and well into next year, as we look at these results and decide how we’re going to proceed”
Williams said his biggest takeaway from the result of the study was that JMU needs to “move towards action.”
“This is the moment for students to put together an opportunity for them to be actively engaged and holding the university accountable toward making change,” Williams said. “There is nothing else that we need further to justify why you need to start making greater steps towards changing things that are on our campus.”
