Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of The District of Columbia, central, north central, northeast, northern and western Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest gusts are most likely between 6 pm and Midnight Saturday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&