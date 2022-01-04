As students and faculty prepare to return for the spring semester, despite the presence of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, the university plans to move forward with an in-person spring semester with the same safety policies it implemented this past fall.
In light of the variant, several schools nationwide have changed their plans for returning to campus for the spring semester. Some schools, including Harvard and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, are beginning the spring semester with distance learning and online classes. The University of Virginia announced in December that all students, faculty and staff are required to receive a COVID-19 booster shot prior to returning to campus.
According to the university's current plans, JMU will return to fully in-person classes Jan. 18. Andy Perrine, associate vice president for communications and marketing, said the university plans to follow the same policies of mask-wearing, regular testing and other safety measures that were used during the fall semester.
Perrine said students aren’t currently required to receive booster shots prior to returning to campus. Although booster shots are encouraged among students and faculty members, Perrine said the university believes that the same precautionary measures that were used during the fall semester can be followed to ensure a safe spring semester.
“The protocols that we had in place in the fall were obviously very effective in maintaining a safe campus,” Perrine said. “So we are looking to continue the same masks, social distancing and testing protocols in the spring, as they worked incredibly for us in the fall.”
However, Perrine said that if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) make any changes to what’s considered "fully vaccinated," the university will rethink its approach. According to the CDC, a person is fully vaccinated if they have both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The CDC also says that the “administration of an additional primary dose or a booster dose is not required to be considered fully vaccinated for public health purposes at this time.”
Additionally, while the university had a full re-entry testing process last year, Perrine said the university believes this is unnecessary for this year.
“This year, we are in a completely different spot than we were last year,” Perrine said. “With nearly 94% of the student body fully vaccinated, we don't believe it is necessary to do re-entry testing in the way that we did last year.”
Perrine said JMU urges all students who are feeling ill or experiencing symptoms to get tested or delay their return to campus. However, he said they can expect a semester that looks similar to fall 2021.
