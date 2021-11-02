According to data provided to The Breeze by the James Madison Center for Civic Engagement, 74.6% of JMU’s students voted in the 2020 general election — a 20.5% increase in turnout from the 2016 general election and 8.6% higher than the national average for higher education institutions.
The report itself refers to the overall hard upward swing in voter participation among the U.S. collegiate landscape as “record-breaking.”
Abraham Goldberg, executive director of the Center for Civic Engagement and a JMU associate professor of political science, said the sharp increase lies directly with the university’s students and their decision to engage in the democratic process.
In Goldberg’s words: “The story here is the students.”
The National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement (NSLVE) — run out of Tufts University’s Institute for Democracy & Higher Education (IDHE) — provides detailed statistics to subscribed colleges on their individual population’s voting trends; more than 1,200 campuses are subscribed, representing all 50 states, according to the IDHE webpage. All data in the reports is calculated out of students who are eligible to both register to vote and cast a ballot.
Those reports, Goldberg said, are generally released on an approximately one-year-long delay. The Center for Civic Engagement — whose stated mission is “to educate and inspire people to address public issues and cultivate a just and inclusive democracy” — received the 2020 statistics Oct. 29.
Alongside the uptick in turnout at the polls, voter registration also saw an approximate 8% increase — 92% in 2020, up from 83.7% in 2016 and 77% in 2012.
Carah Ong Whaley, associate director for the Center for Civic Engagement, described the widespread participation as a story of JMU’s entire community coming together to be civically engaged — as well as one of intentionality in efforts across campus to get the student body politically engaged.
“We had a goal of asking every single student to vote, and we did … We invested in our students, and it worked,” Whaley said. “When you create a structure, when you give people the opportunity to participate, we can do this together.”
The same trend increase that JMU’s student body saw holds true at the demographic level: In a 22% increase from 2016, 74% of students ages 18-21 on JMU’s campus voted in the 2020 general election. The 22-24-age bracket saw nearly the same rise, up to 74% in 2020 from 56% in 2016. Additionally, voting participation went up across all fields of study by which the NSLVE report categorizes majors; many fields saw an increase of 15-20%.
The same is true for JMU Athletics — Goldberg said nearly 100% of JMU student-athletes were registered to vote. Kevin Warner, JMU Athletics assistant director for communications, provided the following statement to The Breeze about the high level of participation among JMU’s student-athletes:
“Civic engagement is a focus point for the entire university, and JMU Athletics makes sure that we are a part of that effort,” Warner said. “We address this as part of our student-athlete leadership program, Dukes Lead, by emphasizing to our athletes why it’s important to exercise their right to vote.”
Warner said JMU, like other higher education institutions, intentionally avoids scheduling games and cancels or reduces practices on election days to give those involved in the program an opportunity to vote.
The university’s statement on the data, provided by Whaley, aligned with Warner’s statement for JMU Athletics. Whaley provided the following to The Breeze:
“We are proud and excited, and it demonstrates what we can do when we institutionalize civil learning and engagement.”
Emily Baker (’21) was a “Democracy Fellow” — a student who works with the Center for Civic Engagement — during her time at JMU. She said the consistent rise in participation speaks volumes about the political engagement at the university.
“It’s really reflective of JMU’s investment in making JMU the model of the engaged university, and this is one step of doing it,” Baker said. “No matter which way you slice the data, every block of JMU students, voter participation increased — and that’s amazing.”
Angelina Clapp, the Center for Civic Engagement’s graduate assistant, focuses on “voter education, engagement and mobilization” in her work. Clapp said she was initially nervous to see the results because of “just the year of 2020 and the 2020 presidential election.” As she said, “It was all so difficult to comprehend, especially in terms of the pandemic … and all the rhetoric surrounding the election.”
But, Clapp said she believes COVID-19 may have actually contributed to the, as the report called it, “record-breaking” turnout — that the turmoil across the U.S. may have pushed people to the polls in hopes of having a say in how the country would respond to the public health crisis.
“For that to fall during a presidential year and to have multiple, multiple issues stemming from the pandemic and things that are greatly influenced by politics and the actions of our elected officials, I think that had a huge thing to do with it,” Clapp said.
Whaley also attributed a large part of the rise to the increase in access, especially through voting methods such as early voting and “no excuse” mail-in voting. Thirty-nine percent voted in a way other than in person, and 18% utilized early voting, according to the NSLVE report.
Whaley said she believes much of this can be explained by “the greater access in voting opportunities that were afforded both because of the pandemic” and “because the state legislature had passed laws that allowed greater access both to students, but also to other traditionally marginalized and minoritized blocks of voters.”
One demographic point the report highlights is the difference in voting rates between students who identify as male and students who identify as female. Since those are the only two sex categories reported in federal data, according to the report, they’re the only two sex divisions that the NSLVE can make.
At JMU, turnout at the polls for the 2020 general election was 13% higher among students who identify as female — 80%, as opposed to a 67% turnout for those who identify as male. In the 2016 general election, JMU saw a similar 12% difference.
The Pew Research Center has reported that women have turned out in slightly higher numbers than men in every U.S. presidential election since 1984. Whaley noted that pattern while also saying she thinks some of the difference may have been driven by the sheer amount of issues related to womens’ rights on the ballot.
One motivating factor Whaley said the Center for Civic Engagement heard from JMU students was the nomination of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court under Donald Trump’s presidency.
As Whaley said, “People who identify as women are paying attention to these issues because decisions are being made that directly affect them.”
However, according to the report and as Baker noted, participation went up among all demographics on the report — regardless of differences between similar demographic groups.
Ryan Ritter, a junior Democracy Fellow and the President of JMU’s Class of 2023, sees this across-the-board increase as a “culture change” at JMU and says it’s “representative of the culture that should be at JMU.”
“Young people, college students … are really starting to take control of their own destiny in a way that we really haven’t seen much in history before,” Ritter said. “People are deciding, ‘This is my agency; this is the country that I live in and the country that I’ll grow up in and I’m going to take it upon myself to cast the vote and make my choice in how it’ll be run.’”
That engagement, though, both Whaley and Clapp said, must go beyond the vote — while the voting participation is a positive point, engagement with the democratic process must go further. As Whaley said, “We’re so happy to have these voting numbers, but it’s not enough.”
“There has been this explosion of civic engagement, and that’s so exciting, but it means there’s both opportunities and challenges,” Whaley said. “It’s, ‘How do we continue to think about imagining the kind of democracy and democratic practices and institutions we want and need?’”
Whaley pointed particularly to the high levels of polarization across the U.S. political spectrum as an example of where students must be engaged past just voting — they must be willing to have hard conversations in order to find a middle ground, she said.
Clapp put it simply, saying, “Voting is the first step that you do in democratic engagement; it’s not the only step.” For her and others, an important part of the Center for Civic Engagement’s mission is to get students to take the next steps after voting and to be engaged more often than just going to the polls.
For the Center for Civic Engagement, however, the 2020 general election numbers are still a victory — and a sign that a significant majority of JMU’s students are choosing to be actively engaged in the democratic process.
“JMU students have historically not been thought to be very engaged in politics and things like that,” Clapp said. “I think that opinion is wrong, frankly.”
