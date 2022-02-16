Over the past month, several universities both close to home and across the nation have experienced several public safety emergencies. What do you do when an emergency happens at JMU?
According to JMU’s safety plan, if there’s an active shooter or hostile intruder on campus, students should follow the RUN-HIDE-FIGHT method. First, evacuate with an escape route in mind. Then, hide in an area outside of the shooter’s view. Fight the shooter only as a last resort “when your life is in imminent danger,” with as much physical aggression as possible.
While JMU’s emergency preparedness website has several safety plans that are geared toward informing the public in case of emergency, Mary-Hope Vass, executive director of communications and university spokesperson, said JMU has “tactical plans for police operations that are not as public.”
JMU’s emergency plans come from a collaboration between the university and Harrisonburg leaders. Mark Young, director of emergency services management at JMU, said that while the decision may land on his desk, the plans are sent to several departments to make sure everyone has a “buy-in” to the usefulness of the plans.
Vass said the Harrisonburg City Council, Rockingham County Board of Supervisors and the JMU Board of Visitors all review and approve the emergency operations plan at JMU.
“Certainly after any incident — not just locally but nationwide — these folks are constantly reviewing the lessons learned from that,” Vass said.
Vass and Anthony Matos, chief of JMU police, said university officials at JMU work closely with first responders in the area. Matos said he meets with first responder leaders like the Harrisonburg chief of the police and fire department every week to discuss recent events and possible responses and weaknesses in plans they may find.
The preparation for emergencies involves collaboration both in the community and across the state; JMU works with other Virginia schools to make sure it has the best possible safety plans in place, Matos said.
“I think we always try and benchmark ourselves off of the best practices that we see in other institutions,” Matos said, “but just because it works at one institution doesn’t mean it’s going to work here at JMU.”
University emergency plans and communications have to follow several federal laws, like the Clery Act, which requires colleges to report “campus crime data, support victims of violence, and publicly outline the policies and procedures they have put into place to improve campus safety.”
Young said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requires universities to evaluate emergency plans once an academic calendar, and policy has to be implemented or changed every two to three years.
Although FEMA requires a review of emergency plans once a year, Vass and Matos said the plans are reviewed more often than required by law.
“It’s not just a document that we do once or twice a year and put it on a shelf and we leave it there,” Matos said. “It’s an actual living, breathing document that we always work to improve upon because we know the importance of safety on this campus and in this community.”
Alongside the safety plans, JMU also has several different types of emergency notifications, including email and text notifications, an audible siren, messages sent through the LiveSafe app, and updates through the website and social media. When emergencies happen on JMU’s campus, Matos said, the emergency information will be sent out through Rave Emergency Notification System.
“It all depends on the incident,” Matos said. “That’s where people start to get a little concerned or feel like the information isn’t flowing. If it’s not an emergency incident here on campus … it will be pushed out through other methods.”
The Rave system is connected through MyMadison, where students can choose to receive emergency communications. The last time an emergency message was sent out, Matos said, 28,000 students, faculty and staff were signed up.
Young said that over the past two weeks, due to the shootings at Bridgewater College and Virginia Tech, JMU has been inundated with emails asking about plans concerning safety on campus, which provides an opportunity to keep everyone informed and raise preparedness for emergency situations.
“Thank God [everyone’s] attention is raised,” Young said. “We hate how it happened, but we’re glad that the lights are on because now’s the time for us … to push the knowledge for you all to soak it up.”
Matos cautioned everyone to be wary of “non-authenticated communication channels” and to rely on public safety channels to get official emergency information. Vass said this time was an opportunity for the JMU community to become more aware of emergency safety plans.
“I would just say that now is a really good time to visit the website and make sure that you personally have a plan in place,” Vass said. “While we certainly hope that something like this never happens on campus, I think now’s the time to really be prepared when the event is not happening.”
Matos encouraged students, organizations, faculty and staff to reach out for training for emergency preparedness like the RUN-HIDE-FIGHT method and RAD self-defense classes (Rape Aggression Defense System).
“What we’ve been talking about is paramount — know what to do in emergency situations, know that your public safety teams, your communication teams: We are here for you,” Matos said.
