The Center for Global Engagement (CGE) has recently approved a limited number of study abroad programs to happen in the upcoming summer months and fall semesters. The programs being offered during the summer and fall semesters are to countries where COVID-19 is less prevalent.
Taryn Roberts, director of JMU’s study abroad program, describes in an email some of the challenges and positive aspects about going forward with several study abroad programs in the summer and fall.
Roberts said the biggest priority of CGE is the safety of both JMU students and the communities they’ll be immersed in. With the ongoing pandemic and the uncertainty around COVID-19, most of the upcoming summer study abroad programs have either been canceled or shifted to an online format.
“The CGE has expanded the lens for assessing risk to include a multitude of inputs and indicators that better inform us on the relative safety of supporting students and staff in any particular region of the world,” Roberts said in an email.
Some study abroad programs have been approved for the summer to a limited number of students with restricted activities. Roberts said that program leaders are in close discussion and are making “at-will” plans in case of the severity of the pandemic.
Maddie Stein, junior health sciences major, is on track to participate in a study abroad trip in May. Stein said that the final approval for this trip to Costa Rica was made recently.
“It was frustrating not knowing if this trip was happening or not,” Stein said. “However, I feel safe going to this program — they care about our safety.”
Stein said she was most looking forward to immersing herself into Costa Rican culture and speaking Spanish for a majority of the time at her homestay family’s house.
In a normal semester, Roberts said in an email that JMU sends about 1,500 students around the world in 80-90 short-term programs and five key semester-long programs. Due to the pandemic, CGE has temporarily shifted the educational aspects of these programs into virtual classes.
Roberts also said in the email that virtual recruitment and info sessions for study abroad programs will remain if students think they’re helpful.
John Krendel, junior international business major, said he’s doing a study abroad through the American Council for Study Abroad instead of through JMU. Krendel will be going to Thailand from June 17 to Aug. 14.
The international business major requires either a JMU study abroad for at least one semester or a semester-long internship in a country where English isn’t the primary language. Krendel said that the Taiwan study abroad trip has 40 people representing 29 different colleges and universities across America.
“I’m excited to immerse myself in the Taiwanese culture,” Krendel said, “especially the Taiwanese cuisine.”
Krendel said he was supposed to go to the Antwerp program for COB 300 in fall 2020 — the program was canceled due to the pandemic. Krendel and Stein both said that weekend excursions and interactions with people will be limited to reduce exposure to COVID-19.
Kirsten Scher, sophomore marketing major, said she’s going on the Antwerp study abroad trip for COB 300 in fall 2021. She said the College of Business seems “very confident” in sending students on the trip.
Scher said this program takes a twist on the COB 300 curriculum by offering European certifications and opening opportunities to different companies in Europe. She said the COB 300 curriculum in Harrisonburg involves making business plans.
Scher said the program is allowing for weekend travel except for the weekends of the midterm and the final exam for this project. She also said that a 10-day trip around France, Germany, Hungary and the Czech Republic will happen at the end of the semester. However, she said, none of that is set in stone.
“It’s frustrating that things aren’t definitive yet,” Scher said.
The trip to the United Kingdom for the current semester was canceled due to the strict COVID-19 travel bans in place. Scher said that she's excited and feels safe going to Antwerp for her semester abroad but is nervous about being in a foreign country for three months.
Roberts said in an email that she suspects that a hybrid of both in-person and virtual study abroad programs will be offered throughout this next academic year, easing the process to return to the full capacity of these programs once it’s safe.
Roberts said that scholarship opportunities are still available for students interested in these programs, but there’s a limited number that JMU currently offers. CGE offers outside resources to connect students to different scholarships and grants that can be applied to study abroad.
“I’ve never heard someone say they didn’t like a study abroad program they went on,” Krendel said. “If the opportunity is there, you should take it.”
Contact Michael Staley at stale2ma@dukes.jmu.edu