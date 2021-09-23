The Hills Northview
- Rent: $389 per room.
- Size: 1,194 square feet; 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
- Amenities: internet, in-unit laundry, furnished, fitness center, volleyball court, basketball court, pet-friendly and a computer lounge.
- Distance from campus: 0.6 miles; three-minute drive, 14-minute walk.
Pheasant Run
- Rent: $420 per room.
- Size: 1,400 square feet; 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
- Amenities: in-unit laundry, internet and cable, furnished, basketball court and a volleyball court.
- Distance from campus: 1.1 miles; three-minute drive, 22-minute walk.
The Mill
- Rent: $439 per room (average).
- Size: 1,265 square feet; 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
- Amenities: furnished, internet and cable, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly and an outdoor entertainment area.
- Distance from campus: 0.6 miles; two-minute drive, 11-minute walk.
The Hills Southview
- Rent: $469 per room.
- Size: 1,315 square feet; 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms.
- Amenities: internet, in-unit laundry, furnished, fitness center, computer lounge, basketball courts, volleyball court and pet-friendly.
- Distance from campus: 1.2 miles; three-minute drive, 25-minute walk.
The Hills Stonegate
- Rent: $484 per room.
- Size: 1,315 square feet; 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms.
- Amenities: internet, in-unit laundry, furnished, fitness center, computer lounge, basketball courts, volleyball court and pet-friendly.
- Distance from campus: 0.9 miles; three-minute drive, 14-minute walk.
Foxhill
- Rent: $490 per room.
- Size: 1,175 square feet; 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
- Amenities: cable and internet, water, furnished, in-unit laundry, tanning booth, fitness center, sun deck and picnic areas with grills.
- Distance from campus: 0.9 miles; four-minute drive, 22-minute walk.
Campus View
- Rent: $499 per room.
- Size: 1,400 square feet; 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms.
- Amenities: internet, in-unit laundry, fitness center, pool, hot tub, pets considered on a case-by-case basis, hammock lounge, basketball court and a volleyball court.
- Distance from campus: 1.3 miles; four-minute drive, 27-minute walk.
The Harrison
- Rent: $529 per room (average).
- Size: 1,133 square feet (average); 2 and 4 bedrooms, 2 and 4 bathrooms.
- Amenities: furnished, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly, dog park, volleyball courts, basketball courts, picnic areas with grills, pool, fitness center, tanning bed, computer lounge and a TV and game room.
- Distance from campus: 0.7 miles; three-minute drive, 15-minute walk.
The Pointe
- Rent: $555 per room.
- Size: 2,400 square feet; 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms.
- Amenities: internet and cable, in-unit laundry and furnished and unfurnished options.
- Distance from campus: 0.5 miles; two-minute drive, 12-minute walk.
Sunchase
- Rent: $560 per room (average).
- Size: 1,921 square feet (average); 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms.
- Amenities: furnished, pet-friendly, internet and cable, in-unit laundry, water, pool, hot tub, computer lab, study center, fitness center, dog park, tanning beds, sundeck and a grilling area.
- Distance from campus: 0.8 miles; three-minute drive, 14-minute walk.
Charleston Townes
- Rent: $565 per room.
- Size: 2,200 square feet; 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms.
- Amenities: internet, in-unit laundry, fitness center, pool, sun deck, volleyball court, basketball court, dog park and a furniture package available.
- Distance from campus: 0.8 miles; three-minute drive, 17-minute walk.
North 38
- Rent: $577 per room (average).
- Size: 1,290 square feet (average); 3-4 bedrooms, 3-4 bathrooms.
- Amenities: internet and cable, in-unit laundry, furnished, private shuttle to JMU, computer lounge, fitness center, pool, pet park, car wash, outdoor lounge, volleyball court, tanning beds and pet-friendly.
- Distance from campus: 2.4 miles; six-minute drive, 48-minute walk.
Squire Hill
- Rent: $659 per room (average).
- Size: 1,004 square feet (average); 1-4 bedrooms, 1-4.5 bathrooms.
- Amenities: furnished and unfurnished options, in-unit laundry, internet and cable, pool, hot tub, fitness center, dog park, picnic pavilion with grills, pet-friendly and a study area.
- Distance from campus: 0.9 miles; four-minute drive, 19-minute walk.
Copper Beech
- Rent: $673 per room (average).
- Size: 1,316 square feet; 1-4 bedrooms, 1-4 bathrooms.
- Amenities: cable and internet, in-unit laundry, fitness center, two pools, computer lab, two basketball courts, volleyball court and tanning beds.
- Distance from campus: 1.5 miles; four-minute drive, 34-minute walk.
The Cottages
- Rent: $693 per room (average).
- Size: 1,840 square feet (average); 2-5 bedrooms, 2.5-5.5 bathrooms.
- Amenities: fitness center, pool, hot tub, private shuttle to JMU, computer lounge, pet-friendly, volleyball court, movie theater, tanning beds and a gated community.
- Distance from campus: 1.4 miles; three-minute drive, 30-minute walk.
865 East
- Rent: $695 per room (average).
- Size: 1,142 square feet (average); 1-4 bedrooms, 1-4 bathrooms.
- Amenities: water, cable and internet, furnished, in-unit laundry, fitness center, game room, computer lounge, tanning beds, rooftop terrace and restaurants.
- Distance from campus: 0.5 miles; two-minute drive, 13-minute walk.
The Retreat
- Rent: $720 per room (average).
- Size: 1,893 square feet (average); 2-5 bedrooms, 2.5-5.5 bathrooms.
- Amenities: water, internet and cable, tanning booths, private study rooms, pool, fitness center, disc golf course and a computer lab.
- Distance from campus: 1.5 miles; four-minute drive, 32-minute walk.
Urban Exchange
- Rent: $1,117 per room (average).
- Size: 1,500-3,000 square feet; 1-3 bedrooms, 1-3 bathrooms.
- Amenities: internet, in-unit laundry, fitness center, green roof courtyard and a meeting room.
- Distance from campus: 0.6 miles; two-minute drive, 13-minute walk.
Contact Kamryn Koch at breezenews@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.