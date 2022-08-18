As the 2022-23 academic year begins, JMU has announced new senior administration hires — Kristina Blyer, the new associate vice president for health and well-being, and Malika Carter, JMU’s inaugural vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer — as well as new additions to the president’s cabinet.
The Breeze spoke with Blyer and Carter about their backgrounds and what they hope to bring to the university.
Kristina Blyer: Associate Vice President for Health and Well-Being
Blyer, previously the director of the University Health Center (UHC), was announced as the university’s new associate vice president (AVP) for health and well-being on June 3, per a press release sent to students, faculty and staff from the Office of Student Affairs. She began her new role July 1.
As part of her new position, Blyer will develop and manage a holistic approach to health and well-being at JMU. Blyer said she wants to investigate how JMU can make its environment healthier and what it can do to support students as they’re learning how to incorporate health and well-being into their lives.
Additionally, Blyer will directly supervise the Counseling Center, UHC and the University Recreation Center (UREC). Blyer said she hopes to “tie the areas together” between the three departments with programs, events and services that are in combination with each other.
“So often we work in individual departments,” Blyer said. “I’m interested in seeing what we can do for students that might combine expertise in all three of those areas.”
Blyer said her first task in the new position is to learn more about UREC and the Counseling Center — including the staff and students that work in and use those areas — so she can begin to create a strategic plan that helps move forward with health and well-being.
Blyer received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Eastern Mennonite University. After college, Blyer said she began her career as a registered nurse, where she worked as a pediatric nurse before transitioning into college health at JMU in 2004. During her time at JMU, Blyer has served in multiple different positions at the UHC, including associate director of clinical operations, director of nursing and clinical operations, director of the UHC and adjunct instructor for the JMU School of Nursing. Blyer also received her master’s degree in nursing administration in 2012 and a doctorate in nursing practice in 2016 from JMU, she said.
“I didn’t realize when I came [to JMU] how much I would enjoy it,” Blyer said. “I have just really enjoyed working with college students.”
Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, was a part of the hiring process for the AVP for health and well-being alongside the search committee, campus partners, the departments of UREC, the Counseling Center and UHC, and students.
For this position, Miller said, JMU was looking for someone who could bring a holistic public health approach and perspective to the role, while also working with partners and offices on and off campus to create the best environment and community for students.
“When you think about college students, they come to this environment usually after someone else has helped take care of all their health and well-being their whole life,” Miller said. “We needed someone who could help guide us through guiding [students] as they learn how to take care of and manage their own health and well-being.”
Miller said while Blyer has already had years of experience at JMU, including teaching nursing and healthcare in the classroom, she’s prepared to make the necessary changes going forward.
“Even though she was internal, she’s willing to see what could be different and where we can go from here,” Miller said. “After a national search, it became very obvious in talking to the selection committee that Dr. Blyer was the right person [for the job].”
Blyer reports directly to Miller and works alongside three other AVPs in student affairs and the dean of students to “create the future direction” of the department, Miller said.
“Everything we do is about the students and their experience at JMU, and all those pieces intersect,” Miller said. “If a student’s struggling with their health and well-being, they’re not going to be able to be as successful with some other aspects of their life and vice versa, so that’s how [we’ll] work together on a regular daily basis.”
Malika Carter: Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion & Chief Diversity Officer
JMU announced Carter as its inaugural vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and chief diversity officer (CDO) on June 6, per a press release sent to students, faculty and staff from the Office of the President. She will begin her new role on Aug. 25.
In her new role, Carter will contribute to university leadership; lead and facilitate efforts to support DEI for students, faculty and staff; build community with students, faculty and staff on and off campus; contribute to recruitment and retention; and supervise the Office of Equal Opportunity, according to the position description. Additionally, Carter will serve on the president’s cabinet.
“There are so many different aspects to this job,” Carter said. “[One example is] providing a formal way to make sure that individuals feel as if the institution is responsive to their needs.”
Carter said she believes it’s important for JMU and other universities to have the position of vice president for DEI and a CDO. Carter said in this position, she’ll help improve feedback mechanisms and conflict resolution, communicate culturally and linguistically with diverse individuals, partner with community organizations, collaborate with stakeholders and community members and interpret data — all in ways that are “non-traditional.”
“A person in this role is not necessarily beholden to the traditional way that higher education has operated,” Carter said. “Institutions historically are built to keep certain people in and certain people out, and it’s not just higher education … We need to do differently in order to welcome in the non-traditional identities and historically marginalized folks that have not been there. That’s why you need a role like this one, in order to do what has not been done and to operate in ways that institutions have not been operating.”
Carter isn’t a JMU alum: She received her doctorate in philosophy with a concentration in institutional analysis from North Dakota State University; a master’s degree in higher education and student affairs administration from the University of Vermont; a Bachelor of Science degree in middle childhood education from Cleveland State University; and an Associate of Art with a concentration in stenography from Cuyahoga Community College.
Before coming to JMU, Carter said she served as the first CDO for the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY ESF), beginning in 2017. Prior to SUNY ESF, Carter was the inaugural CDO for the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, and is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of Passion4Pivot LLC, a social justice consulting firm.
Carter said her life experiences — growing up in the states of Arkansas, Mississippi and Ohio while being “historically marginalized, “historically underrepresented” and having to work while putting herself through school — and her interests in education and the environment are what led her to the DEI field.
“I knew that I wanted to change the world, but I did not know how,” Carter said. “Think about all the people in the last 10 years, for instance, who could not gain access or agency in an institution because of their identity. Look at 50 years before that — who’s missing? Who could have solved world peace? Who could have given us a cure for HIV? Who could’ve done that, but because they didn’t get access and because they didn’t belong, they end up leaving? We as a human family are in a worse spot because we excluded or because we didn’t allow people to enter.”
Towana Moore, vice president of administration and finance, served as the chairperson for the search committee. In an email to The Breeze, Moore said there were 67 applicants for the position and that the interview process consisted of all-day interviews, which included time with the current vice presidents from various departments, the search committee, the direct reports of the position, current DEI leaders on campus and the campus community. The final four candidates, including Carter, presented to the JMU community in late April and early May. According to the position description sent to The Breeze, JMU was looking for someone who could demonstrate leadership in advancing DEI, along with experience in managing policy development and change, for this position.
Additionally, Carter said she wants to connect with different departments and student organizations across campus so she can understand their agendas and help them in any way that she can.
“I’m not good at sitting in one place,” Carter said. “I escape [my office] to go to various different places and learn about people, and that helps me build initiatives internal to the walls of the institution and also to create partnerships — external and internal … I think it’s important to make sure that I have the ear of [people] and they have the ear of me.”
Carter said her main goal in this position is to expand access and “champion” DEI efforts. Carter said both the most exciting and most challenging part of her new position will be to show individuals that DEI is a global issue.
“There is so much at stake globally,” Carter said. “It’s way more than just our backyard. [I’ll be] helping people understand that the work I’ll be doing will not only be with a regional and national lens, but also an international lens.”
Additional staffing updates and new members on president’s cabinet
Art Dean, the executive director for access and inclusion at JMU since 2007, was announced as the university’s new associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion on July 1, per a press release sent to students, faculty and staff from the Office of the President. Dean began his new role July 1 and will report directly to Carter.
“Art has been a trusted and valued leader at JMU for many years and has developed strong relationships both on and off campus,” the press release said. “He has a passionate commitment to, and heart for, the crucial work of diversity and inclusion.”
In addition, JMU announced four other positions who will serve on the president’s cabinet effective July 1, including Chris Orem, director of institutional research; Elizabeth Oldmixon, vice provost for faculty, curriculum and policy; Narketta Sparkman-Key, associate provost for DEI within Academic Affairs; and Hollie Hall, dean of students.