As the fall 2021 semester continues, the pandemic’s shadow still looms over campus. Though the Delta variant persists alongside crowded campus spaces like classrooms and buses, some worry about whether real safety can come from mask mandates.
Some students, like junior philosophy major Kamryn Hayward, question the efficacy of JMU’s measures.
“I feel like [JMU is] trying,” Hayward said. “There’s not a lot of mask mandates actually happening, though I think people are doing better this year. I feel like people actually want to stay on campus, but for the most part, [the mandates] aren’t that strict.”
Hayward said she feels like there’s almost 10 times as many people on campus than she ever remembers in her three years at JMU, calling the high volume of students “ridiculous.”
“I feel like they could enforce masks better for sure and have more regular testing,” Hayward said. “I’m vaccinated, but I got a [COVID-19] test a couple of days ago because I was scared with being back on campus with all these people. I foresee another [COVID-19] outbreak on campus, especially with all the partying.”
JMU’s assistant director of media relations Ginny Cramer said JMU wants a community that puts everyone’s health and safety first, meaning they’re counting on everyone to wear a mask when indoors and in the presence of others.
JMU’s official policy regarding masks requires them to be worn in places owned or leased by the university while individuals are in the presence of others, in residence hall rooms other than a student’s own or at dining halls when not eating or drinking.
Associate biology professor James Herrick said he believes crowded events and buses could be hotspots and breeding grounds for COVID-19. He said he “highly recommends” wearing a mask on buses and to events like football games because everyone’s close together.
Herrick said he believes JMU’s taking the proper measures to keep students and faculty safe. However, he still encourages people to stay alert.
“We may have to pivot because this pandemic and virus change, and therefore, our response needs to change,” Herrick said. “It’s not just the fact that it’s mutating but also that it can quickly spread through the population of a given area.”
Herrick said all the measures put in place work in tandem with each other — masks, social distancing and vaccines all take part in reducing the infection risk.
“It’s all a matter of how many infectious particles one is exposed to,” Herrick said. “The more preventative measures one does, the more the risk is reduced.”
He explained that out of the three measures, the most important is the encouragement of vaccines due to the rising threat of the Delta variant, which is “almost twice as infectious as the original [virus],” Herrick said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, there’s some evidence that the Delta variant can cause more severe illness in unvaccinated people. The CDC has said layered prevention strategies, like mask wearing are still the most effective ways of reducing the variant’s spread.
“There are indicators that there are over 1,000 times as many particles in the upper respiratory tract, meaning mask wearing is more important than it was even three or four months ago,” Herrick said. “Wear a mask, and wear a good one.”
Herrick said that due to the ever-changing nature of the virus, another COVID-19 outbreak is still possible, but the JMU population is in a “much stronger position” than it was last year because of vaccinations.
On Aug. 9, JMU began sharing its COVID-19 data on an online dashboard, updating it every Monday at 10 a.m. As of Oct. 1, the dashboard reported 91.9% of students and 88.3% of staff are vaccinated, with 297 total cases among students and faculty since Aug. 10.
Herrick said JMU is in a, “good spot’’ and called for students to be responsible while off campus. He said that if students wear their masks in public and follow health guidance, there won’t be another outbreak like last fall.
“The preparations have already been made, it’s just that we all really need to comply,” Herrick said. “We’re all tired of this thing, but we can’t get so tired that we throw out all caution.”
