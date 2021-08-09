JMU is implementing new COVID-19 measures during the upcoming fall semester to comply with Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Directive Eighteen and to “maintain the health and safety” of the JMU community, according to emails sent to employees and students Monday evening. These guidelines include a temporary mask requirement for all and mandatory weekly testing for those who are unvaccinated or don’t report their vaccine status.
The email states that beginning Aug. 16, all JMU employees and students must wear masks indoors when near others, regardless of vaccination status. According to the email sent to faculty and staff, the mask requirement will be “reevaluated as circumstances warrant after students return to campus.”
The move follows other Virginia universities’ mask announcements, such as the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, that have come out in recent days.
The email also states that students who haven’t submitted proof of vaccination or the Assumption of Risk form — which exempts a student from required vaccination — will result in an account hold, a fine, having one’s JACard disabled and halted move-in for on-campus residents.
The goal of these directives, per the email: “To maintain the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and local community so we can successfully deliver our educational mission.”
