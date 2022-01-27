JMU will begin searching for a new Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion this spring, according to an email sent from President Jonathan Alger to faculty and staff.
According to the position description linked in the email, the individual chosen will be responsible “for strategic leadership, innovation, and vision to advance and foster diversity, equity, and inclusive (DEI) excellence for faculty, students, and staff.”
“This individual will serve as the University’s chief diversity officer as we reorganize and coordinate our work on this front,” Alger said in the email. “This position will also help to further our efforts as we seek to follow up on recommendations from the Task Force on Racial Equity and on issues identified in the comprehensive campus climate survey.”
Duties and responsibilities included on the position description include contributing to university leadership, building community, adding to recruitment and retention and supervising The Office of Equal Opportunity and other staff.
Towana Moore, interim vice president for administration and finance who took over for Charlie King after his retirement, will head the search, according to the email from Alger. The group will also include representatives from each JMU division and a faculty senate, student and alumni representative.
The new vice president will report directly to Alger.
