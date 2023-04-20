Enrollment is a stressful time for many students, but with the additional stress of affording textbooks for the classes they choose, students' anxieties can be heightened.
Various sites offer textbook options, such as digital books, rentals, and new or used copies to own. Amazon was a top contender in the textbook game, but in recent months has begun to phase out its textbook rental program, according to Publishers Weekly. Chegg is another viable textbook supplier, offering digital and print versions, as well as a simple and user-friendly return process for print books. Textbooks are also available through the JMU Bookstore, which offers digital and print books for purchase or rental, but its prices can run high for students.
Mary Todd, a sophomore health sciences major, said she normally rents her textbooks from the bookstore because of the lower price in comparison to purchasing the textbook.
“I only have one or two required textbooks every semester and the other ones are suggested by the professors,” Todd said. “But even just one book is like $40-$80 on average.”
JMU libraries saw the in-store textbook prices as an opportunity to bring lower-cost options to JMU students and work to fulfill its goal to provide free access to information through free loan programs and online book systems. While the libraries say that not all options are as functional as having a textbook at one’s discretion for a semester, the library is trying more ways to bring more affordable course materials to Dukes.
JMU’s Open Education Librarian, Liz Thompson, works directly with the libraries to bring open resources to students. Open Educational Resources are any materials that are free to use or adapt and keep for any amount of time. These materials are free to use through a license that accompanies the copyright of the material. This is different from copyright and licensing of other published materials.
According to a statewide survey in the fall of 2021, JMU had eye-opening numbers. 34% of the time students will not enroll in a class due to the cost of textbooks, 34% of students dropped or withdrew from classes due to the expenses of course materials, and 24% of students said they take fewer courses due to the cost of textbooks.
“We never want the cost of education to be a barrier for our students,” Thompson said. “The libraries are always actively looking for ways to improve costs and access to materials for students.”
When looking at the library's site, the catalog is the first place to look, says Thompson. If a book isn’t readily available or you can’t find it, an interlibrary loan request is the next step. Through this program, nearly any book that isn’t available here can be ordered or borrowed from another library or university. Any student, faculty or staff member with a viable JMU email address can register for a loan. The JMU library site mentions that other libraries have rules for marking and highlighting in textbooks, as well as time frames for rentals.
The libraries also use a Course Reserves system. The libraries partner with the bookstore to get a list of the books that are assigned each semester. Professors can put various materials on hold for their students so they can share course materials rather than requiring each student to purchase individual textbooks. This resource is available for students and professors to access, using a simple search of course titles or numbers on the JMU Libraries website.
The JMU Libraries also purchase textbooks that are required in core classes so more students can have access to their required texts. Sophomore Marisa Radics often searches online for textbooks, but after learning of the library's options, she felt more inclined to use them.
“I typically use Amazon or Chegg for my books, but knowing the library has some options is helpful,” Radics said. “Normally if I don’t need a book I won’t buy it because they can go for $80 sometimes, but if there is a free option in the library, I would definitely get it.”
According to Thompson, textbooks and course materials costs continue to rise every semester for students, but with affordable options being developed consistently in the JMU Libraries more students can succeed in their courses and fulfill their requirements.