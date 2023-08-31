As school kicks back into motion across the country, professors and students are navigating the new frontier of generative artificial intelligence (gAI) and its unpredictable potential inside and outside the classroom.
At JMU, professors have been instructed to create and enforce their own guidelines pertaining to gAI — which generates content, including text and images, based on preexisting data, according to the New York Times.
gAI use in instructors’ hands
Provost and Senior Vice President Heather Coltman emailed a statement to JMU faculty members and staff on Aug. 15 that addressed gAI-related concerns. The next week, Aug. 23, Coltman emailed students, directing them to “ask your professor” about what gAI policies apply class to class. Notable gAI software mentioned by Coltman include ChatGPT and DALL-E.
In the statement, Coltman acknowledged students may be given contradictory guidelines by separate professors — she said professors have been advised to remain patient in an emailed comment to The Breeze on Aug. 23.
Several professors have integrated gAI guidance for students into their syllabi, Department of Integrated Science and Technology (ISAT) professor David McGraw said in an email to The Breeze on Tuesday.
McGraw also works as an assistant director for ISAT and is organizing the October Society for Ethics Across the Curriculum conference at JMU. He said he believes there’s no short or easy answer to gAI’s place in higher education. However, he continued, the adjustment of teaching methods while gAI evolves will yield a greater understanding of its benefits and drawbacks.
“I don’t think we can ignore the existence of AI tools and try to prohibit them from the campus,” McGraw said. “I think we need to learn to find ways to adapt the learning experience to take advantage of the benefits of AI, while also avoiding the way that AI might harm the learning process.”
gAI in JMU classrooms
McGraw said there needs to be a balance between adapting education to include gAI tools while protecting the learning process because graduates will face gAI in their careers. He said graduates’ skills and expertise will still be needed, but ISAT fields will change because of gAI.
McGraw acknowledged gAI’s potential as a tool for learning in his syllabus. Rather than totally restricting gAI, McGraw asks students who use it to include a separate, written “AI Statement” in their assignments — the statement would be used to evaluate students’ experience and findings.
McGraw said he sent his syllabus to 50 colleagues in his department, the School of Integrated Sciences (SIS), which contains the ISAT, geography and intelligence analysis programs. Of the 50 colleagues, five notified McGraw they are using his gAI policies, he said, most with some modifications.
In his classroom, McGraw said he’s already begun to integrate gAI, even using it to assist in crafting his syllabus’s AI statement.
McGraw has also started using gAI to formulate test questions, something he said can be used to “enhance productivity.” However, McGraw said these questions were not as difficult or thought-provoking as questions he would typically author.
An example of a Chat GPT-generated question that McGraw provided The Breeze from one of his most recent quizzes:
“Our students need to be on top of understanding AI tools and their potential uses both to enhance their own productivity, and also to be effective in recommending the best state-of-the-art technical solutions to clients in the workplace,” McGraw said.
McGraw also turned to gAI to prepare for the aforementioned conference, which is themed around gAI. Professors will speak and attend sessions about ethical gAI use in higher education. The conference program will include summarized session descriptions written by gAI and approved by presenters, McGraw said.
These descriptions were derived from 250-word abstracts given to McGraw by the presenters, he said. After being cut and paste ChatGPT, the program condensed them into 65-word summaries. McGraw said he ran each passage by their respective presenter and all were approved.
“I offered the presenters the option to re-write these ChatGPT entries,” McGraw said. “Some have done so, but the majority responded and said, “No, I think the ChatGPT version is pretty good.”
Sessions at the conference will explore ethical issues with gAI in higher education, and with practical applications of the tools in a variety of fields, but specifics haven’t been finalized, McGraw said.
In the field
Professors in the College of Education (CoE) released a survey to JMU students and faculty members on Aug. 17 “to learn more about your ethical considerations and understanding of generative artificial intelligence tools (e.g., ChatGPT),” according to the email invitation. Respondents are given open-ended prompts about their familiarity with gAI tools, their thoughts on the ethics of the tools and the possibilities for use in the classroom. No action is planned yet for the survey results.
“I’m not quite sure what [the survey] will be,” said Chelsey Bollinger, a JMU associate professor of early, elementary and reading education and member of the research team. “It depends on the things that come out of it.”
The survey is part of a detailed guidance plan the department has been building, which has been focused around its own students. As they look toward the entire university, Bollinger said information gathering is the first step in any kind of plan.
“Some of the responses I think will give us a better idea of what we want to take a look at,” Bollinger said.
The CoE has distributed department-specific guidelines for gAI use in the classroom, such as acknowledging that professors have varying levels of experience with the technology. Department faculty members are advised to give clear instructions on whether gAI is or isn’t allowed for an assignment.
“I think we’re unique at JMU in that our College [of Education] has united to come up with these best practices,” Director of Educational Technology Graduate Program Michele Estes said.
The guidelines suggested to integrate gAI into classrooms through brainstorming, finding more perspectives or generating drafts and outlines for assignments. Estes emphasized that students should always turn generated content into their own work by fact checking and polishing drafts.
Developing guidelines was a priority for the CoE. Its students graduate into a field where their own students could be using AI, Estes said.
gAI outside JMU
Like JMU, VCU and Virginia Tech have taken on the task of deconstructing AI’s role in the classroom.
According to an email sent to The Breeze by VCU’s Associate Vice President for Public Relations Mike Porter, VCU provided its professors with written and spoken guidance, including two seminars and a resource tool, which includes a terminology list and general guidance.
The document encouraged professors to experiment with gAI and “recognize and involve students as experts.” Later sections of the document discuss points to consider when designing policy, including take-home versus in-class assignments, copyright and plagiarism issues.
VCU’s document emphasizes problems with outright banning gAI software. It acknowledges that students are likely to use the tools regardless of guidance and points to potential problems with identifying gAI-influenced work and enforcing the honor code.
Similarly, Jill Sible, Virginia Tech’s associate vice provost for undergraduate education, said the university won’t be banning gAI because of the versatility it can offer across different curricula.
Virginia Tech has had gAI on its radar since December, Sible said, and throughout last semester, she hasn’t seen “too many” cases of gAI being used to plagiarize, if any.
After reviewing its Honors Code and consulting members of their community, Sible said Virginia Tech didn’t see reason to make alterations, though, like JMU, it has provided guidance to professors.
Grant Johnson contributed to this report.