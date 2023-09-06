The setting sun illuminates a room full of academics hailing from countries far and wide, all united uner one cause: democracy.
JMU’s Madison Center for Civic Engagement on Monday welcomed a group of 44 guests from Ukraine, Jamaica and Germany and other foreign places to Harrisonburg for a reception to commemorate the beginning of the 2023 Institute of Civic Studies and Learning for Democracy (ICSLD), a weeklong seminar and residential retreat.
What is ICSLD?
Tanja Hoggan-Kloubert, a professor of adult education at the University of Augsburg in Germany who’s participated in ICSLD for nine years, said the institute, founded in 2009, aims to unite an internationally and academically diverse group of individuals to discuss their communities’ successes, failures and challenges in implementing democracy.
Together, Hoggan-Kloubert said participants brainstorm ways in which they can civically engage their communities to strengthen the governmental ideal.
“We see a person as not a spectator but as a creator,” Hoggan-Kloubert said. “We talk about tools we can use to organize in your own country or in a small village.”
According to a JMU press release on Oct. 25, 2022 , the school announced it would host this year’s institute shortly after it was named a third partner institution for ICSLD in 2022, joining North Carolina State and the University of Augsburg.
Hoggan-Kloubert helped organize the event alongside NC State education professor Chad Hoggan, Madison Center executive director, David Kirkpatrick, and its associate director, Kara Dillard.
Dillard said participants had to go through a competitive application process in which there were a limited number of positions available. The process, set up by Hoggan-Kloubert and Hoggan, required applicants to submit a resume and cover letter.
“There is a mix of academics and people who are working in non-governmental organizations — who are working with local government or state government — who applied,” Dillard said.
Two participants in the event, Rachel Waltz, a Ph.D. student from NC State, and Tatia Kalehadze, who works for the Institute for Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI), a nongovernmental organization in the country of Georgia, said they were grateful to have had their applications accepted and are optimistic about the week ahead.
“It’s a pretty prestigious honor, and we’re both super grateful to be part of the institute,” Waltz said.
The two said they were excited to engage with people from backgrounds different from theirs to gain a better understanding of democracy. Waltz said she is excited to learn about “democratic principles and ideals from all over the globe,” while Kalehadze said she looks forward to engaging with the American perspective of democracy.
JMU hosts for first time
The reception, which took place in the Hall of Presidents within D-Hall, began with remarks from JMU President Jonathan Alger, Provost and Senior Vice President Heather Coltman and Kirkpatrick.
“Our move at JMU to host the ICSLD reflects the growth of our work in civic engagement and national and international leadership of JMU,” Kirkpatrick said.
While at the lectern, Coltman brought attention to the Madison Center’s democracy fellows, who were in attendance.
Coltman said the 13 fellows — all of whom are undergraduate students — represent both the center and future leaders. She said they would “benefit tremendously to hear about the institute’s efforts to strengthen democracy globally” over the course of the seminar.
Senior SGA Senator Parker Boggs and sophomore class of 2026 President Reagan Polarek are among the fellows. The two are civically active on campus, with Boggs the founder and president of JMU’s chapter of Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) and Polarek as an intern in the Office of the President.
Boggs said the reception was the first part of the seminar he and Polarek were able to attend because of their busy schedules, but both said they’re excited to mesh their on-campus involvement with an international perspective.
“It’s really cool to put your passions into something that you can do on campus, and it’s not just a hobby,” Polarek said. “It’s wanting to represent people well and encourage civic engagement and let them know they have a voice.”
During his time speaking , Alger called back to JMU’s namesake, founding father and author of the U.S. Constitution James Madison, and said JMU works hard to unite people from varying political backgrounds and discuss civic issues.
Dillard agreed with Alger’s statement and said “there is no better place to host an international gathering like this.”
After his speech, Alger told The Breeze he’s “so excited” about the seminar because it unites people from diverse international backgrounds to discuss their ideas of democracy.
“We can actually learn a lot by listening to one another and by hearing one another,” Alger said. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for people in higher education to think about their role in supporting and sustaining a healthy and pluralistic democracy.”
Alger said when he considers democracy, he reflects on President Madison and his colleagues authoring the Constitution — a document he said was the start of an ongoing process of forming “a more perfect union.”
“It’s up to all of us and particularly our students as the future generation of leaders to reflect on that and ask ‘What can I do?’” Alger said. “That’s what I love about JMU, and that’s why I think it’ll be so valuable from this set of leaders to share ideas and practices from literally across the world.”
Montpelier, D.C. & beyond
During the remainder of the seminar, Dillard said attendees will travel north to Washington, D.C., and east to see Montpelier, Madison’s estate. While touring, Dillard said participants will visit historic sites such as the U.S. Capitol to “showcase the home of democracy for the United States.”
Participants such as Waltz, the NC State Ph.D. student, hope to implement what they learned during their week with JMU beyond the ICSLD.
Waltz, who is studying education with an emphasis on social studies, said she plans to research further into how schools’ curriculums could be used to create democratically minded citizens.
Beyond the international scope, Boggs and Polarek said they hope to encourage their peers to broaden their political horizons and become active civic participants. Polarek said she plans to share what she learns with her peers via updates through Instagram.
At the reception, Boggs said he looks forward to engaging with a multi-national perspective to learn from others’ mistakes and successes — especially within the context of the Madison Center’s “skyrocketing” popularity and increasing national recognition, he said.
“We’re here to learn,” Boggs said. “We’re not here to sit around. We’re actually here to take it all and practice it.”
These aspirations are not exclusive to this year. Hoggan-Kloubert said during her experience with ICSLD, returning attendees informed her they took and implemented the ideas discussed during the institute.
“We have people coming back and really trying to implement [these ideas],” Hoggan-Kloubert said. “They think: ‘I am not a spectator anymore. I can and I will do something.’”