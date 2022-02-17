Though JMU is advising students to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) if positive for COVID-19, the university has allowed professors full discretion to decide their own attendance policies, leaving many members of the student body concerned about the lack of blanketed policies put into place during the pandemic.
As of now, JMU professors determine their own attendance policies for each class they teach, according to JMU’s attendance policy. Some professors don’t take attendance for their classes, while others dock points off final grades after students miss a certain number of classes. Because of this, there are students who have to choose between going to class and spreading the virus, or staying home and not getting credit for class attendance or participation.
Mary-Hope Vass, the executive director of communications and university spokesperson, said in an email to The Breeze that the attendance policy is this way because professors are the “most knowledgeable of their course content and structure.”
“Because student presence and involvement are tied so closely to their teaching methods, faculty are in the best place to create the requirements for their individual courses,” Vass said.
Vass said instructors develop their own policies and share them with their students per the course syllabus so that students can make “an educated decision” about their course involvement.
“We expect and encourage faculty to be flexible and understanding with students,” Vass said. “Collaboratively, students and their instructors typically agree on reasonable options for covering class material and assignments. This is especially true while students are in quarantine or isolation, as avoiding contact with others benefits the entire JMU community.”
Val Larsen, speaker of the faculty senate, said in an email to The Breeze that there are both gains and losses with “decentralized decision making.” Larsen said that given the differences in what’s taught in a class and how it’s taught, the importance of physical presence vs. absence in class isn’t constant across all courses or all sections of a course.
“The decentralization of attendance policy making allows for policies to be adapted to the material and manner of instruction in each course,” Larsen said.
Bridget Ross, a junior nursing major, tested positive for COVID-19 in January of this semester. She said she missed three days of classes and a clinical — where students apply knowledge to real-world healthcare agencies — that she still has yet to make up during her five-day quarantine. Ross said she communicated with her professors via email while she had COVID-19.
“[My professors] were all understanding,” Ross said. “They didn’t want me to come to class and told me to rest. But, they also didn’t help me catch up. I had to do it all by myself and get notes from other people [for each class].”
Ross said she was exhausted while she had COVID-19, so it was hard for her to still be expected to do the work and not get behind in her classes.
During the Student Government Association (SGA) senate meeting Feb. 1, many student senators — including junior Emily Butters, speaker of the SGA senate — voiced concern for JMU’s lack of a blanketed policy.
“[The Office of the Provost is] just very hesitant to put in policies, especially blanket policies, that benefit students more than faculty,” Butters said during the meeting.
Junior Shawdee Bakhtiari, executive assistant of SGA, said SGA members aren’t only speaking for themselves on this matter but that they’ve also heard from members of the student body and other large organizations on campus regarding concern for the scattered policy at JMU as well.
“This is an extremely unfair policy, especially with [COVID-19],” Bakhtiari said during the meeting. “It’s not something that’s just a common cold; it’s something that’s extremely dangerous and pretty unprecedented.”
Sophomore Danny Gaffin, academic affairs chairman of SGA, said he’s been working closely with Vice Provost Rudy Molina, researching other Virginia public universities’ attendance policies to try to implement some of their policies at JMU.
“[Molina and I] are going to do as much as we can, soon, because we know this is time sensitive to help the students out,” Gaffin said.
Gaffin said that on Feb. 9, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Heather Coltman put out guidelines to professors and faculty on how to deal with COVID-19 attendance situations, which Gaffin thinks will be “really helpful to students.” These guidelines can now be found online as part of JMU’s attendance guidelines.
“It’s really hard not having a strict attendance policy, but there needs to be [a] reason for one, and [COVID-19] is that reason,” Gaffin said.
Other JMU faculty and professors across campus are also doing their part to try and help students regarding attendance during COVID-19.
Rebecca Howes-Mischel, associate professor of anthropology, said in an email to The Breeze that while her classes do have strict deadlines and expectations about attendance, she’s willing to work with students through her “life happens” clause — which is included in all of her syllabus.
“Sometimes, life happens and you may not be able to meet deadlines and expectations,” Howes-Mischel’s clause states. “Some students often blame themselves in these circumstances and stress snowballs as they get further and further behind. That situation is in no one’s best interest. If you are in this situation I can help.”
Allison Fagan, associate professor of English, said in an email to The Breeze that “attendance policies, while usually well-intentioned attempts to keep students accountable, often can’t account for the fact that life interrupts us in ways beyond our control” — like the pandemic.
Fagan said she believes the biggest challenge for students, faculty and administration is that they’re all being told to return to “normal” while continuing to be in a situation that’s anything but normal. Because of this, Fagan said, students, faculty and administration have “treated the return to in-person learning as a return to our old ways of doing things.”
“Even if we could somehow return to ‘normal,’ as an educator, I’ve been questioning whether we ever needed rules that penalize absence in the first place,” Fagan said. “In my case, I used to think in-person attendance was necessary to the learning experience, but I have found that giving students a range of ways to be ‘present’ even if they can’t physically be in the room makes a class more accessible and equitable.”
Melissa Alemán, professor in the school of communication studies, said in an email to The Breeze she has a specific viewpoint and “philosophy” of what it means to support “learning during the pandemic.” Alemán said she recognizes “learning can often be challenging” during the ongoing pandemic, so she doesn’t have an attendance requirement in any of her classes and allows a 48-hour grace period on written work — both of which are communicated to her students on her syllabus.
Carah Ong Whaley, associate director of JMU Civic, said in an email to The Breeze that she checks in with how her students are doing each class and offers a remote option via Zoom for students who still want some sort of presence if unable to come to class in person.
“I encourage students to find the care and well-being they need first and I will work with them to make up whatever is missed by the end of the semester,” Ong Whaley said. “This is a time to offer empathy and care in our teaching and learning approaches.”
