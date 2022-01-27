JMU’s class of 2026 will see a marked rise in diversity from past class profiles. The increase, the university says, is due to JMU joining the Common Application, which has resulted in more first-generation and racial- and ethnic-minority students looking to join JMU’s ranks.
The Common Application is an undergraduate college admissions application that’s used by more than 900 colleges and universities in the U.S. and abroad. According to the Common Application website, there are 30 Virginia schools that currently accept it, with JMU recently added to the list.
Mary-Hope Vass, executive director of communications and university spokesperson, said in an email to The Breeze that JMU decided to join the Common Application. “to facilitate the application process for more students to be able to consider JMU. The university has focused on applicants and enrollment and this was an ideal time to utilize this additional available resource.”
In preparation for the 2021-22 school year, the Common Application announced that new changes to the application would take effect Aug. 1. The Application’s stated goal of the new change is to be more inclusive. JMU’s numbers match that goal — out of the 31,000 applications for the 2026 class, 32% of students identify themselves as non-white or underrepresented minority, and 18% identify as first-generation students.
According to the app’s website, the new application removed the school discipline, military discharge and religious preference questions, and it made revisions to the citizenship and sex/gender question.
The purpose is to provide support to students “regardless of where they are on their path to education attainment” as part of an effort to support students of color and those from low-income backgrounds, according to the Common Application’s website.
Melinda Wood, JMU’s associate vice president for access and enrollment management and director of admissions, explained the impact this change has had on admissions and student population demographics, saying the new Common Application “reduces barriers for students who are historically underrepresented on college campuses and even first-generation students.”
Wood said JMU’s decision to join the Common Application is a step in the right direction — not only for the class of 2026 but for future classes as well. Compared to previous years, Wood said, JMU is seeing a notable jump in diversity from its prospective students.
“It really speaks to the impact of the Common App and reducing barriers to applications,” Wood said.
Students have also expressed positive feelings about this change in admissions. Lucy Whitehurst, a junior, said she found the Common Application helpful when she was applying to colleges because it made the process easier.
“It’s way more encouraging, so I think anyone who might be on the fence about college will at least have a better chance to get that application in,” Whitehurst said. “College is stressful enough already, so for the whole process to be simplified was a huge help.”
